RIP Saxe.

I knew this season was gonna be good. But got damn y'all turned up the 🔥#PowerGhost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/3srtnAJJ82 — 🇯🇲🦄UNICORN🌈 (@Juanika14) May 5, 2023

That sound you heard over the weekend was Power fans rejoicing over the long-overdue death of lovably sleazy slimeball Saxe who finally met his demise after 9 seasons of shady lawyering in the Powerverse.

‘Fam!!!! Man!!! What an honor it has been to bring you #CooperSaxe for all these years,’ actor Shane M. Johnson wrote on his Instagram. ‘Thanks for the support. The friendship. The laughs. @courtneyakemp thank you for seeing a spark in me and turning it into a fire. I’m forever grateful. Forever. @50 @starz #PowerNeverEnds.’

Johnson revealed that he didn’t learn about Saxe getting killed off until he pulled showrunner Brett Mahoney aside to discuss his character’s arc while filming episode 6.

“I said, ‘So listen, it kind of feels like Cooper Saxe is doing some stuff a little bit, like, much… Does Cooper Saxe make it out of the season?” he recalled in an interview with Pop Sugar, adding that Mahoney only gave a ‘knowing look.’ “That’s when I found out… if I’m being real, I know that Cooper Saxe wasn’t going to survive forever.”

He also opened up about his final scene being ‘really emotional’ because of his relationship with Method Man and Michael Rainey Jr. who he ‘loved’ working with.

“It was gut-wrenching… [Creator] Courtney [Kemp] was there and that was incredible to have her there because she obviously started this whole thing,” he continued, adding, “it’s just been such a blessing so to have it ending was surreal… to have it come to a finality was definitely painful.”

In the emotional scene, Davis’ dying brother reveals he only has a month left before shooting Saxe and then himself in one of TWO shocking moments in the final 10 minutes of the thrilling episode.

Saxe was exposed as the mole who was helping the Feds turn up the heat on Tariq, the Tejadas, and everyone connected to them including Davis who could’ve been implicated in the RICO case.

What seemed like a necessary evil may come back to haunt Davis and everyone being watched by the Feds who know exactly who to press about Saxe’s death.

This week’s other shocker was Effie finding out that Lauren is still alive in a deliciously dramatic moment that sent social media media into a frenzy.

This bout to be the catfight of the century. #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/WQqdB6jKhO — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) May 7, 2023

With Effie in custody, we can’t WAIT to see how Cane uses the intel that A) Lauren is still alive and B) Tariq didn’t tell anyone about her being alive/arrangement with the Feds. Will he take it directly to Monet or use it as leverage against Tariq?

Do you think the Tejadas will turn on Tariq? What will you do during the TWO WEEKS until Episode 9? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from Episode 8 on the flip.