Deception in the dancery
Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 has been a twisted web of deception weaved by Monet who continues to slither from foul plot to shady scheme while manipulating her own kids after arranging a hit on their father, Lorenzo.
Whether she’ll slip up remains to be seen but the cold-blooded Tejada matriarch appears to be in complete control except for, uh, Diana getting popped on drug charges.
In a moment we all saw coming, Diana was arrested during family dinner (which NEVER goes well in the Tejada household) in a dicey development that’s sure to complicate their entire operation.
Before that, Diana shut down ex-boo thang Salim’s shameless plea to win her back and exposed him for being the phony hotep that Cane said he was.
Oop! She said it… not us. 😂 #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/Yk88lDAbOW
— Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) April 28, 2023
At this point, it’s safe to say that social media isn’t a fan of haiku hotep Salim who gets boo’d across the Powerverse every week.
Every time I see Salim on my screen #PowerGhost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/FHLPE15DiC
— NA$JAE (@DaHawtie) April 28, 2023
As for Tariq, well, he knows two things no one else knows: Saxe is the mole and Lauren is alive with very few options and the Feds closing in.
There’s also the budding alliance between Cane and Effie, Brayden, once again, being terrible at crime, and Tariq’s potentially deadly partnership with Noma that may end with more bodies by season’s end.
Every episode , I’m nothing like my father
Tariq this episode:#PowerGhost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/9f8JoiPQ5D
— Lana Archer (@gabbidee_) April 29, 2023
If we know Tariq like we think we do, he’ll go after Saxe and find a way to cut Effie and Cane out of the business while taking down Noma with the help of Monet.
By doing this, he’ll buy himself some time before the Feds sniff out the Weston operation which would put everyone in harm’s way UNLESS he takes out Noma and her goons first. Whew!
How do you think Diana wriggles out of trouble? Do you think Tariq will take out Saxe this week? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from Episode 7 on the flip.
Monet 10 seconds after killing Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/EUn9kOVGkR
— Method Mandalorian🇬🇭 (@Addo_Man) April 28, 2023
Salim: Roses are red, violets are blue, blah blah blah, my heart feels empty with out you 😂😂
Diana : #PowerGhost #PowerBookII #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/a7jIoh6KmA
— CulturePlug 🔌 (@PlugForCULTURE) April 28, 2023
Salim: MY HEART IS EMPTY…#PowerBookII #PowerGhost
pic.twitter.com/X1HOhXhJAF
— Wiggs (@ayyewiggs) April 28, 2023
Salim: “My heart is empty and looking for forgiveness…”
Diana:#PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/dM62FxjKts
— Lance 😶🌫️ (@LanceRamsey10) April 28, 2023
Cane was right when he said “Salim Ashe Freemen” sounded made up🤣🤣 #PowerGhost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/wTbVt4KzYc
— fwights🙇🏾♂️ (@fwights) April 28, 2023
Gordo: Ima keep seeing Dru, and you ain't gone do shit about it.
Monet:…..#PowerBook2 #PowerBookII #PowerBookIIGhost #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/YC42Is3l8R
— Thee Black Foxx (@Lashaan_McFye) April 28, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Cane : “Yeah you a nigga too”
Brayden: pic.twitter.com/FvgYP3ktSz
— Simone Hicks Defense Center (@PoeticBlckgrl) April 28, 2023
Blanca and Jenny finally being able to drop that RICO on these hoes😂 #PowerGhost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/zfvB9PFmzI
— KG da OG (@MsFinesse247) April 28, 2023
Gordo: "…I'm gonna keep seeing Dru, and you ain't gonna do shit about it…"
Monet's face:#PowerBookII #PowerBook2 #PowerGhost #GhostStarz @ghoststarz pic.twitter.com/v7WtBWZzk7
— Unknown Beauty 🦄 (@2beAbeauty) April 28, 2023
Tate every time he talks with Tariq pic.twitter.com/eNYvyNn0RP#PowerBookII #PowerGhost
— Him-zel Washington (@justin_yomind) April 29, 2023
Cane every time Monet talk #PowerBookII #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/qRcZW962Ht
— DON’T CARE 🤎 (@leesogolden) April 28, 2023
