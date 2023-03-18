Bossip Video

Yung Miami set the Internet ablaze shortly after she appeared on STARZ’ buzzing crime drama BMF, and a fellow-rapper turned actor is offering her advice.

The City Girls rapper made her long-awaited appearance as Deanna Washington on a recent episode of the hit series, but some fans couldn’t help but poke fun at Miami’s mellow dramatic reaction after Lil Meech informed her about the death of her on-screen husband.

Now, the Caresha Please host is getting meme’d and pummeled with jokes online, and the hilarious commentary shows no sign of stopping.

But there are a few fans that are still rooting for the “Act Up” hitmaker amid her lackluster performance.

Method Man Defends Yung Miami Amid BMF backlash

This week, rapper and fellow actor Method Man stepped in to defend the City Girls star. During an interview with TMZ, the former Wu-Tang Clan member offered a few words of wisdom to the Florida femcee, as jokes continued to fly across the internet.

Method Man advised Miami to ignore all of the haters.

“F—- people. People are mean,” the hip-hop legend said as he walked to his car in New York City. “White noise. White noise…I love the City Girls, they’re dope.”

Miami could certainly learn a thing or two from Method Man. He’s won three NAACP Image Awards for his role as defense attorney Davis MacLean in STARZ’ Power Book II: Ghost. Maybe they can team up for a few acting lessons? Shortly after the episode aired, Miami took to Twitter to clap back at all of the petty wisecracks online. “If I’m crying why ya’ll laughing??? Ya’ll play to much,” she said.

Yung Miami also responded to one of the internet trolls, tweeting, “It wasn’t funny lol” after a Twitter user wrote, “Caresha had me screaming on BMF last night. She’s mad funny.”

Yikes!

Well, on a lighter note. Fans will get to see Method Man shine as Davis Maclean on the season three premiere of Power Book II: Ghost that’s currently streaming on STARZ.

Judging by the trailer, it looks like folks are in for a few wild twists and unexpected turns.

What do you think of Method Man’s sound advice for Yung Miami? Tell us in the comments section and check out the trailer for Power Book below.