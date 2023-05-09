Tiger Woods’s ex-girlfriend is making some shocking allegations against him.
The golf legend’s recovery from his 2021 accident has been extremely drama filled. In March, his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman filed a $30 million lawsuit claiming that Woods had verbally agreed to take care of her for five more years, but he changed his mind and tricked her out of the house.
Herman sued for monetary damages, injunctive relief and attorneys’ fees under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act.
Now according to CNN, in the latest court documents, Herman is claiming the golfer sexually harassed her in the workplace and forced her to sign an NDA about their relationship.
“Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then – according to him – forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job,” the court document said.
“And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA.”
“A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment,” Herman’s attorney Benjamin Hobas states in the filing.
These new details certainly change the perception of the lawsuit and could pose an issue for Woods.
