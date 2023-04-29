Bossip Video

We’re officially a month away from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, and the official Little Mermaid doll is already a top toy!

The Little Mermaid Ariel doll dropped on April 23rd. It’s no surprise that it’s already the #1 Best Seller on Amazon. If you plan to buy one, you might want to act fast because the limited-edition doll is expected to sell out closer to the movie’s premiere date.

Before the doll became available for purchase, Halle took to social media to give fans a sneak peek.

“The little girl in me is pinching herself right now …I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll!!!” she said while announcing the toy’s release. “I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character.” “I am literally choking up because this means so much to me. To have one that looks like me that’s my favorite Disney character is very surreal.”

To celebrate the upcoming premiere, fans also received a first full look at the trailer during the 2023 Oscars ceremony. Halle’s stunning rendition of the iconic ballad “Part Of Your World” is now streaming on all platforms.





As previously reported, Director Rob Marshall revealed that Bailey left him in tears after performing ‘Part Of Your World’ during her audition for the film.

“She was the very first actress we saw for the role,’ he said in an interview with British Vogue. ‘She came in and she sang ‘Part of Your World.’ And by the end of it I was crying. I couldn’t believe the depth and the truth and the simplicity and passion she brought to the song. It was just so moving.”

Disney’s The Little Mermaid hits theaters Friday, May 26th! Will you be watching Halle Bailey star as Ariel? Let us know below!