Bossip Video

Keke Palmer, 29, recently dished on her new film, Big Boss, her new baby, and her glamorous night at the Met Gala.

As CBS Mornings hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson, Tony Dokoupil, and Vladimir Duthiers intently listened, the multi-talented star chatted about the film based on her life and career.

“From my perspective, I experienced a lot of misogyny and also just insecurities… We all have these narratives that we tell ourselves. My first record deal at 12 years old with Atlantic Records told me that I was always going to have it hard in music.” The Chicago actress added, “The movie is about me overcoming that narrative and understanding I’m always enough.” “But it didn’t stop you”, Gayle remarked to which Keke responded, “No, thank God.”

The segment opened with a clip from the movie featuring her mother, Sharon Palmer. The excerpt closed with a vulnerable admission, “Being different is one thing, feeling lonely…that’s another” — a stark reality for the child star.

Gayle asked about the dynamic of Keke’s relationship with her family’s matriarch, “There was a very poignant scene with you and your mom…because clearly there’s love, but there also seemed to be tension.” She added, “Your mom is your manager, too, right?”

“Yes, so she started off as my acting coach, my manager and now she’s my business partner and those things are great, right. I’m so blessed to have not only a great parent but a passion shared with a parent, but the reality is, is that my job also became overwhelming for me.” She added, “I started to feel so much pressure for everything my parents sacrificed for me to do what I did and so then it became a painful kind of bond because it reminded me of what I felt like I sacrificed and what I could be losing.”

The Nope actress also shared her experience directing the project which airs on May 12 and will release her album of the same name. She presented the tracklist for her album to her 12 million followers on Thursday.

“My new film and album, Big Boss, is dropping on May 12 and I am beyond excited for you all to experience it!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you for joining me on this journey.”

Keke Opens Up About Baby Leo And Her Grown & Sexy New Look

The interview pivoted to the little bundle of joy on everyone’s mind when Gayle asked, “Keke can we just please talk about Leo?”

Upon hearing her son’s name, the doting mother beamed.

“I’m ready to go home now. There’s nothing more exciting than lookin’ at your little baby boy”, the new mommy revealed.

As BOSSIP reported, Palmer made waves on the net with her post-pregnancy body after welcoming her baby boy, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, on February 27. Since his arrival, the beloved actress has shared countless videos and photos of her bae Darius Jackson and their bambino.

On April 29, the Alice star and her little family walked the red carpet for the Atlanta screening of Big Boss. All eyes were on Keke’s cakes as she strutted in a curve-hugging cheetah print jumpsuit. Two days later, she had the gworls gagging once again as she posed at the Met Gala in a shimmering, pastel tweed gown by Sergio Hudson.

On CBS Mornings, Gayle asked the production to show photos from the elegant extravaganza, exclaiming, “You were a grown-*ss woman on the carpet!”

Keke ecstatically responded, “Come on girl! Yaaaaasssss!!

The ladies being unapologetically Black on daytime television was everything.

Before the interview ended, Nate Burleson let the Brotherly Love actress know mommyhood was serving her well. “Aging like fine wine. You look amazing,” he said.

You can check out the full interview below:





Play



Keke holds that Black girl magic aesthetically and within her aura — 2 snaps in a circle for Miss Palmer.