Comfortable in her skin.
We love us some Kyla Pratt who faced online criticism for wearing a casual outfit to the star-studded The Little Mermaid world premiere in Hollywood.
#CallMeKat’s Kyla Pratt poses on the carpet for #thelittlemermaid premiere pic.twitter.com/CHZG2QZdS5
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 9, 2023
The ageless star chose comfort over glitzy glam which bothered poor unfortunate souls across the internet who shaded the unproblematic actress as she walked the carpet with her adorable daughters.
How anyone could fix their fingers to shade the most lovable celebrity ever, we have no idea, but Kyla was all smiles with her daughters at the exclusive event.
Just had a movie night with my Girls at the world Premiere of #TheLittleMermaid
🥹😭 We loved every minute of it @HalleBailey will forever be our Little Mermaid 💙
— Kyla Pratt (@KylaPratt) May 9, 2023
“Just had a movie night with my Girls at the world Premiere of #TheLittleMermaid,” wrote the seemingly unbothered actress after the premiere.
😭 We loved every minute of it @HalleBailey will forever be our Little Mermaid 💙.”
Elsewhere on the bustling carpet was certified Disney princess Halle Bailey who looked absolutely stunning in a metallic Valdrin Sahiti dress that was perfect for the momentous occasion.
Also in the mix was proud sister Chlöe Bailey, Kelly Rowland, Marsai Martin, and many more with majestic Migo Offset and his adorable mini-Ariels making a splash on the blue carpet.
A month after rocking an MJ-inspired look at Rolling Loud, the stylish rapper channeled the King of Pop once again while escorting daughters Kalea, 8, and Kulture, 4, who stunned in princess gowns that matched their dad.
Kulture meeting Halle Bailey for the first time at #TheLittleMermaid premiere. 🥹✨ pic.twitter.com/x2WS41NOR9
— Fan Account | #BLM 💎❤️🔥 (@BardiUpdatess) May 9, 2023
According to the official film synopsis, “The Little Mermaid is the reimagined story of beautiful and spirited young mermaid Ariel with a thirst for adventure who longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea–and while visiting the surface–falls for the dashing Prince Eric.
While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel follows her heart and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula which gives her a chance to experience life on land while ultimately placing her life (and her father’s crown) in jeopardy.”
Check out the trailer below (and make sure you cop your tickets for the film in theaters May 26):
What are your thoughts on Kyla’s attire? Do you think social media is doing too much? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Kyla’s premiere outfit on the flip.
Kyla Pratt’s outfit is so mom, and I kinda love it. Even added a heel for a little razzle dazzle 😭
— definitely not brandy (@BtSquared2) May 9, 2023
I don’t care if it’s jokes stop talking about Kyla Pratt NOW ! pic.twitter.com/twED9Xj5BF
— The People’s Lesbo (@brownsugalesbo) May 9, 2023
Y’all not gonna do Miss Kyla Pratt when Woody Harrelson was showing up to Hunger Games premieres like this! Not that one! pic.twitter.com/Sg8Erywwdo
— yasir (@yasirworldwide) May 9, 2023
I hope Kyla Pratt dresses casually to everything for the rest of her life just to spite ya'll.
— Gabrielle Alexa Noel 💘 (@gabalexa) May 9, 2023
People talking about Kyla Pratt's outfit when dudes have been showing up to movie premieres like this for decades. 😒 https://t.co/6WmLIQiyjM pic.twitter.com/c3UivyCx0W
— AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) May 9, 2023
I’ll beat all y’all ass speaking ill on Kyla Pratt. This ain’t the Met Gala bitch. https://t.co/6aW4Ko8gTG
— Back to Back Natty Champ Mo 🐶 if you will (@RobMo007) May 9, 2023
Kyla Pratt looks beautiful. She’s going to a movie premiere with her kids. Nothing wrong with what she got on. Your expectections for people just suck. Don't come for her! pic.twitter.com/3PXNgX1Tlm
— Big Cheese (@BigCheese) May 9, 2023
I would be embarrassed as a whole adult going online to criticize someone’s outfit that they wore to a movie premiere.
And not just anyone…..but Kyla Pratt! An unproblematic Black woman who happens to be gorgeous, talented, & a mother.
Y’all are sad.
— Miss KG (@MissKayGee5) May 9, 2023
I could never tweet a negative word about Kyla Pratt. She’s up there for me.
— Brother Mouzone’s Protege (@_Derrt) May 9, 2023
