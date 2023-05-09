Comfortable in her skin.

We love us some Kyla Pratt who faced online criticism for wearing a casual outfit to the star-studded The Little Mermaid world premiere in Hollywood.

#CallMeKat’s Kyla Pratt poses on the carpet for #thelittlemermaid premiere pic.twitter.com/CHZG2QZdS5 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 9, 2023

The ageless star chose comfort over glitzy glam which bothered poor unfortunate souls across the internet who shaded the unproblematic actress as she walked the carpet with her adorable daughters.

How anyone could fix their fingers to shade the most lovable celebrity ever, we have no idea, but Kyla was all smiles with her daughters at the exclusive event.

Just had a movie night with my Girls at the world Premiere of #TheLittleMermaid 🥹😭 We loved every minute of it @HalleBailey will forever be our Little Mermaid 💙 — Kyla Pratt (@KylaPratt) May 9, 2023

“Just had a movie night with my Girls at the world Premiere of #TheLittleMermaid,” wrote the seemingly unbothered actress after the premiere. 😭 We loved every minute of it @HalleBailey will forever be our Little Mermaid 💙.”

Elsewhere on the bustling carpet was certified Disney princess Halle Bailey who looked absolutely stunning in a metallic Valdrin Sahiti dress that was perfect for the momentous occasion.

Also in the mix was proud sister Chlöe Bailey, Kelly Rowland, Marsai Martin, and many more with majestic Migo Offset and his adorable mini-Ariels making a splash on the blue carpet.

A month after rocking an MJ-inspired look at Rolling Loud, the stylish rapper channeled the King of Pop once again while escorting daughters Kalea, 8, and Kulture, 4, who stunned in princess gowns that matched their dad.

Kulture meeting Halle Bailey for the first time at #TheLittleMermaid premiere. 🥹✨ pic.twitter.com/x2WS41NOR9 — Fan Account | #BLM 💎❤️‍🔥 (@BardiUpdatess) May 9, 2023

According to the official film synopsis, “The Little Mermaid is the reimagined story of beautiful and spirited young mermaid Ariel with a thirst for adventure who longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea–and while visiting the surface–falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel follows her heart and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula which gives her a chance to experience life on land while ultimately placing her life (and her father’s crown) in jeopardy.”

Check out the trailer below (and make sure you cop your tickets for the film in theaters May 26):

What are your thoughts on Kyla’s attire? Do you think social media is doing too much? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Kyla’s premiere outfit on the flip.