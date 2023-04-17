Bossip Video

Offset remembered his late cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff with a new giant back tattoo.

On Saturday, Offset posted his latest dedication to Takeoff on Instagram. He immortalized his former band member in ink. The black and grey portrait of Takeoff depicts him with a halo. Illustrations of galaxies and planets in outer space filled in the rest of his back.

“Love you 4L & after” Offset wrote for the caption with emojis of a rocket, white heart, and dove.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, passed away on November 1 last year. He was killed while attending a birthday party in Houston. He and Quavo were standing outside the venue at a dice game when shots rang out. The 28-year-old died from gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.

It’s only been six month since news of Takeoff’s tragic death shocked the world. Takeoff was Although the Migos were going their separate ways at the time, they were bonded by something deeper than music.

Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset were family. Takeoff was Quavo’s nephew and Offset’s cousin. However, even while divided, the Migos still referred to themselves as brothers.

The discomfort of sitting through several hours of ink is nothing compared to how Offset felt in the wake of Takeoff’s death.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” the Father of 4 rapper wrote in November. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare.”

This heartfelt message longing for more time with Takeoff followed the star-studded memorial in his hometown Atlanta.

Offset’s wife Cardi B shared that she struggled to help Offset through the grieving process. She said it felt “hopeless” to try to cheer him up.

“We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” Cardi said. “We don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile.”

Unfortunately, Takeoff’s death seemed to drive Offset and Quavo farther apart instead of bringing them back together. The remaining Migos rappers reportedly fought backstage at the Grammys because Quavo blocked Offset from the tribute performance.

Weeks later, Quavo released a second tribute song to Offset, confirming that the Migos “can’t come back.”