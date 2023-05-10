Bossip Video

A Married At First Sight wife is assuring her husband that he’ll soon meet more of her family, and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Kirsten and Shaq discussing their marriage ahead of Decision Day. The moment when they’ll have to decide whether or not to get married or get a divorce is looming and it’s clear that it’s on both of their minds.

Last week we saw Shaq receive wise words from Kirsten’s mom who encouraged both of them to get rid of their expectations and enjoy being married.

“Let the expectations down, let those go,” said the mother. “Expect you’re always going to be let down.”

And while Shaq enjoyed hearing wise words from the matriarch, he has yet to meet several other key family members including Kirsten’s dad, and that’s a topic of discussion, once again.

Married At First Sight Season 16 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see Kirsten trying to assure her hubby about upcoming introductions to her family. According to the bride, Shaq will meet a plethora of her relatives after Decision Day.

She also notes that her dad doesn’t want to film for #MAFS cameras.

“This has definitely been a sentimental time for the both of us,” says Kirsten. “And I know that you are still wanting to feel secure in this marriage and you want the whole family dynamic [which is] taking a while, like my dad doesn’t want to film, but he’s excited to meet you.” “Once this eight weeks process is over, you’ll see more of my dad, you’ll see my grandma, you’ll see my aunts, you’ll see my brother and sister, we’ll have time to be around my family,” she adds. “Trust and believe.”

Shaq tells his wife that he believes her, but it’s clear that he has doubts.

“I believe it, I think everything comes with time,” says Shaq. “I guess I gotta just wait till that moment happens. I definitely want to feel secure in this marriage and there are times I don’t really know if I do.”

Will Shaq see things through and connect with his in-laws after Decision Day or will he say “no” to remaining married to Kirsten? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

One thing we will see tonight is a moment when a flirty stranger tries to get Jasmine’s attention.

During the episode, the pageant Queen and the rest of the brides will get hit on by locals and it sounds like one has an indecent proposal for Airris’ wife.

“Like I said, this outside,” says the stranger while flashing his car keys. “The 740 [BMW], let’s go.”

Do you think Jasmine will jump ship and give in to temptation?

A new episode of #MAFS airs tonight, Wednesday, May 10 at 8/7 c on Lifetime.