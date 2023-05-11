Bossip Video

Ahead of the little one’s first birthday, the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child together has been revealed.

After welcoming their bundle of joy on May 13, 2022, Rih and Rocky named their baby RZA Athelston Mayers, according to reports from Daily Mail after obtaining a copy of the official birth certificate.

While we’d have to hear from the couple themselves to discover why they chose the name they did, it goes without saying that the musicians seemingly took inspiration from the iconic music producer and Wu-Tang leader, RZA, for his first name. As for the soon-to-be-1-year-old’s middle name, it is inspired by his father’s middle name (A$AP Rocky’s real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers).

While RZA is certainly an unconventional name, it looks like Rocky is keeping with a family tradition as he revealed in a 2011 conversation with Complex that he was named in honor of hip-hop pioneer Rakim.

“My mom and dad, they came to an agreement, and they both named me after Rakim,” A$AP explained at the time. “Honestly, I can’t even meet that guy, man. That would be so crazy…I was thinking about naming my child Kanye.”

Years later, in 2016, A$AP Ferg compared Rocky to the RZA when asked about comparisons between their squad and the Wu-Tang Clan.

“I think if Yams and Rocky would be RZA, then I’d be [Method Man],” Ferg told HipHopDX at the time.

Now, the Fenty mogul is pregnant with the couple’s second child, which she revealed during her Super Bowl halftime performance back in February. There’s no news on when the little one is due, but given how long it took for the world to find out the name of their first child, it seems like we won’t know his sibling’s name for quite some time after he’s here.