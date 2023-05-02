Bossip Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally arrived at the 2023 Met Gala fashionably late, but their red carpet moment was worth the wait.

Is it really a Met Gala if Rihanna doesn’t strut up those notorious stairs? The cute couple wasn’t on time, but as usual, they were impeccably on theme. This year’s event was dedicated to “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The “Lift Me Up” singer offered three looks in one, including her baby bump-baring signature style.

The first look kept the press on their toes. Rih made her way to the event in an oversized floor-length fur coat. The vintage piece was from Fendi’s Fall 1997 archives that Karl Lagerfeld designed.

Rocky matched her on theme fashion with a plaid kilt and blazer combo that the late designer previously wore.

In no hurry to slay on fashion’s biggest night, Rih stopped in the doorway of her ride to let the cameras take it all in.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Rock The Red Carpet

According to People, the pregnant pop star flipped the script for the red carpet. Her all-white flowing A-line gown with a billowing train was a perfect homage to the silhouette and color palette Lagerfeld loved.

An oversized bouquet of flowers enveloped Rihanna from head to hip. The camelia flowers were another fashion homage to Chanel’s signature accent.

She styled the look with white cat-eye sunglasses that had their own eyelashes, fingerless gloves and a bright red lip.

Rihanna removed the floral fashion to reveal a form-fitting bodice with spaghetti straps. Page Six reported the Fenty Beauty founder completed the look dripping in $25 million worth of Cartier jewels.

New Parents Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Gushed About The Joys Of Their Growing Family

The celebrity couple flexed their well-known passion for fashion, but the main topic of conversation is their growing family.

The new mom discussed how the second pregnancy is going and very “different” from her first.

“It’s so different from the first one, just everything. No cravings, tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic,” she shared.

One thing the hitmaker has in common with the rest of us is that she’s also “obsessed” with her adorable baby boy.

“I’m in love! I’m obsessed, and I don’t even feel guilty about it,” she admitted to ET’s reporters.

While the multitalented mogul juggles parenthood, pregnancy, major live performances, and starring in the upcoming Smurfs movie, there’s one more project on all our minds.

The umbrella singer laughed off questions about R9, but said she’ll spin the block on those questions when it’s finally ready.

Rocky was all smiles talking about his lady leaving a little lipstick on him. He also gushed about their super cute son.

The rapper confirmed their first-born is “growing big, beautiful. A happy baby!”

What do you think of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s 2023 Met Gala looks?