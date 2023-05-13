Bossip Video

Sasha Obama is all grown up and graduating college! Proud former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and big sis Malia attended the ceremony at USC.

Time really flies! It seems like just yesterday, Sasha was the adorable little girl at her famous parents’ side in the White House. Now the youngest Obama daughter follows in their well-educated footsteps with another accomplishment. On Friday, Sasha graduated with the former First Family supporting her in the audience, according to Essence.

The 21-year-old earned her undergraduate degree in sociology from the University of Southern California. Sasha started her college career at the University of Michigan in 2019. She made the switch to sunny California in 2022.

No announcements explained Sasha’s school transfer, but it seems likely that she wanted to be closer to Malia. Last year, Michelle told the Today Show that they’re best friends and living together. She joked about her girls hosting them for appetizers and cocktails.

Like most siblings, Michelle said there was a time when Sasha and Malia couldn’t get along. Now, they’re inseparable.

“There was a period of time when they couldn’t stand each other. And I said, ‘You wait. You are going to wake up one day and you’re going to look over that other person and know that you two share something very unique, especially given what they’ve been through,” she said. “To see them in that place where they’re one another’s support systems and have each other’s backs is just the thing that a mother would want,” Michelle Obama continued.

Sasha has been spotted hanging out with her big sister all around Los Angeles when she’s not busy studying. Malia has made a big splash in Hollywood. The Harvard grad wrote for Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ Amazon Prime series Swarm. She is set to have another project in the works with Glover.

As for Sasha, the sky is the limit for what her future holds. For now, she and her close-knit family are celebrating the major milestone together.

Congratulations, Sasha Obama!