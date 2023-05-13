Bossip Video

Pregnant Rihanna might be our favorite Rihanna yet, and the baby bump is out again to celebrate Savage X Fenty!

The Met Gala showstopper revealed one of her latest pieces from her Savage X Fenty lingerie which received over 6.9 million likes. Rihanna took to Instagram Thursday, captioning the post, “It’s giving…call HR!! #5yearsofSAVAGEX.”

Gigi Hadid commented, “😁❤️‍🔥,” while Lizzo wrote, “I need some lingerie for my man [Myke Wright] sis 💖” The soon-to-be mother of two shows her bare bump once again. In this photoshoot, she rocks black Savage X Fenty lingerie while posing in front of a printer as papers fly everywhere.

Rihanna has not revealed when she is due with her second child, but she did announce her pregnancy back in February during her Super Bowl halftime show. Doing so made her the first woman to ever perform at the Super Bowl while carrying a child.

In another post on the Savage X Fenty page the Barbados native can be seen bent over the copy machine while side-gazing at the camera, captioning the post, “Y’all ever wonder what working at Savage X is like? #5YearsOfSavageX.”

Rihana Talks Rih-Defining Fashion During Pregnancy And Rejecting Traditonal Maternity Clothes

One thing Rihanna knows how to do best is reimagine pregnancy standards and fashion. In a recent interview with Bustle, she said she tries not to wear special maternity fashion.

“When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I’d think that that was the only way,” she said. “So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]. Because there’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like that’s where I get creative. That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.” It’s been me personally saying, ‘I’m not going to buy maternity clothes. I’m not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before.”

Rihanna has stood by that statement throughout both of her pregnancies. She showed off her bump at the Met Gala earlier this month while rocking an all-white Valentino look. Her boo and father of her children, A$AP Rocky joined her on the carpet and sported a complimentary look by Gucci, complete with a tartan skirt, embroidered jeans, a button-down shirt, and a black tie and coat.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have a lot to celebrate! Their baby boy, RZA (who just turned one year old), an amazing Super Bowl performance (which garnered the most views of any halftime performance at the Super Bowl), shutting down the Met Gala, and the birth of her soon-to-be second child.

Not to mention Rihanna and Savage x Fenty are also celebrating 5 years of success!

Savage x Fenty took to Instagram to post a montage of Rihanna and the brand over the years.

“Damn, we have the Baddest Boss,” the caption said. “It’s our birfday and we’re running it allllll the way back. Take a look at the major moments from the last #5YearsOfSavageX, featuring the bad gyal herself. Cheers to 5 years of doin’ the most and sooooo much more to come. We drink to that (yeah-e-yeah)!🥂”

We’re wishing Rihanna and all the fabulous moms in the world a Happy Mother’s Day!