Don C don’t miss!

Moët & Chandon–the official champagne of the NBA–teamed up with renowned streetwear designer Don C for a limited-edition collection that would inspire bubbly-enthusiasts and hoop-lovers to celebrate a season of extraordinary moments.

The storied French champagne House tapped the Just Don founder to cultivate the natural synergy between his artistic vision and the culture of both brands.

“The fusion of sports and luxury is here now, and it’s here to stay. Collaborations like this will keep this intersection of culture, luxury and sports, at the forefront of people’s minds, and I am excited to bring together two worlds that mean so much to me, personally,” said Don C, Just Don Founder and Creative Strategy & Design Advisor of the Chicago Bulls. “As seen through their partnership with the NBA, Moët & Chandon paints the picture of cultural relevance, while maintaining their luxury and centuries-old heritage.”

Available exclusively in the U.S., the limited-edition Moët & Chandon and NBA Collection by Just Don draws inspiration from the heritage of Moët & Chandon blended with Don’s favorite sport: basketball.

The collection features logos from eight NBA teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Oklahoma Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, and Milwaukee Bucks while evoking a fun and whimsical feel reminiscent of the Moët & Chandon brand.

“We are thrilled to partner with our longtime friend of the House, Don C, giving him carte blanche to revamp the design of two of our most coveted champagne bottles,” said Anne-Sophie Stock, Vice President of Moët & Chandon. “Aligning with our brand identity, this collection of limited-edition Impérial Brut, Nectar Impérial Rosé and customized hoodie brings to life the worlds of luxury and sport. Through this collaboration, we encourage celebration around the extraordinary moments in life: from the big championships to smaller life victories, and everything in between.”

To complete the capsule collection, Don C created a limited-edition hoodie that melds the luxury and heritage of the Champagne house with an edgy, modern flare crafted with intricate details ideal for celebrating your favorite teams during the 2023 NBA season and beyond.

The collaboration bottles in the Moët & Chandon and NBA Collection by Just Don are available in limited offerings here and at select locations nationwide.