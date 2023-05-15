Bossip Video

Marlo Hampton is the guest of honor on Tuesday’s brand new episode of The Jason Lee Show and we’ve got an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

Marlo Hampton spent YEARS as a friend of the show for The Real Housewives of Atlanta before becoming an official peach holder herself, and now that she is a wife, she’s revealing what she believes is the reason behind the delay. Hampton will appear on Tuesday’s episode of The Jason Lee Show and in the clip below Jason asks Marlo what took so long for her to become a cast member on Real Housewives of Atlanta. She gives her honest opinion and says she didn’t think the audience could relate to her.

Check out the clip:

“I think people could not relate to my past,” Marlo said. “With me being arrested, with me being so straight up with no filter it was just alot, it was just for the network, for the people. It was like who is this Florida girl coming so uncut?”

Do you agree with Marlo? Was that the reason or nah?

Tune in to watch the full episode of The Jason Lee Show airing on Tuesday, May 16th at 10pm ET on REVOLT.