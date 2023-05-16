Bossip Video

Lil Wayne dropped the mic at his Los Angeles concert in the middle of his set after fans had lackluster reactions to his artists.

This weekend, Lil Wayne reached the final stop of his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour at the Wiltern Theatre in LA’s Koreatown. During the show that was live-streamed for $15 for all to see, Wayne paid homage to his late friend Kobe Bryant by rocking a 24 Laker jersey.

HotNewHipHop reports that the show started over an hour late, but once it started, Wayne had the crowd in the palm of his hand. He performed hit after hit and even surprised the crowd by bringing out 2 Chainz for “Duffle Bag Boy.”

At some point, Weezy decided to take an intermission and that’s reportedly when things went left. During the intermission, he let his Young Money artists Lil Twist, Yaj Kader and Allan Cubas entertain the crowd, and before Allan could get to his second song Wayne reemerged and stopped the show. Wayne was disgruntled due to the lack of love his artists were receiving and ended the show early.

“We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backward for these folks. We work too hard for this sh*t. We work way too hard,” said Wayne said to Allan Cubas, one of his artists, before addressing the audience. “This my muthaf***n’ artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj; we are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time,” he said.

Wayne then set the mic down and signaled to his crew that it was time to go.

Fans were left confused and upset after the show prematurely ended and voiced their frustration on social media while demanding refunds.

Lil Wayne has not released a statement on pulling the plug on his show.