Bossip Video

Lil Wayne drops his mic and cancels his Los Angeles concert in the middle of his set list after a lackluster reaction to his artists.

This weekend Lil Wayne reached the final stop of his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour. His tour ended in Los Angeles, California, and took place at the Wiltern Theatre in Koreatown. To make the occasion even more luxurious the show was being live-streamed for $15 for all to see. Paying homage to his dear friend Kobe Bryant, Weezy hit the stage in a 24 Laker jersey. The show started over an hour late but once it started Wayne had the crowd in the palm of his hand. He performed hit after hit and even surprised the crowd by bringing out 2 Chainz for “Duffle Bag Boy”.

At some point, Weezy decided to take an intermission and that’s when all hell broke loose. During the intermission, he let his Young Money artists Lil Twist, Yaj Kader, and Allan Cubas entertain the crowd. Before Allan could get to his second song Wayne re-emerged stopping the show. Wayne was disgruntled due to the lack of love his artists were receiving and ended the show according to videos shared online.

“We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backward for these folks. We work too hard for this sh*t. We work way too hard,” Lil Wayne told Cubas before addressing the audience. “This my muthafuckin’ artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj; we Are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time,” he said. Wayne then set the mic down and signaled to his crew that it was time to go.

Fans were left speechless and confused and most importantly upset after the show prematurely ended. Many fans voiced their frustration on social media demanding refunds. Hopefully, Wayne has a plan in place to properly introduce his new artist to the world.