Days, weeks and months have passed since American citizen Shanquella Robinson was more than likely murdered in Mexico, and the United States federal government is paying her family dust and apathy.

As BOSSIP has been steadfastly reporting, Shanquella’s family is taking the fight to the highest offices of the land to get some semblance of justice because there are clearly forces at play with less than zero interest in helping them. According to a new report from Daily Mail, family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson (no relation) is pointing the finger squarely at the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their hypocrisy of refusing to show the family their autopsy while simultaneously calling the case “closed.”

“You’ve made a decision in the case, you’ve announced the decision publicly to the family and to the public,” she said, in part, “but you’re saying the case is still not closed and admitting that some of the documents from the investigative file that arguably would affect your decision to charge have not been fully translated.”

The Mail adds that Robinson said the family is “deeply disappointed with US authorities’ lack of action in the case” after they learned that their loved one’s autopsy results would not be shared.

“They’re concerned, obviously, about the red flags and the lack of transparency in the investigation, but they’re not deterred,” Robinson said.

Waiting for Spanish documents to be translated into English is one of the worst excuses of all time. Seriously. First, Spanish is practically the second national language of America. Second, IT’S THE MUTHAF****N’ FBI! There are probably dozens of agents and employees who habla español. It’s offensive that they even thought that anyone would accept such a ridiculous premise.

The family is heading to Washington, D.C. on Friday for a rally marking 200 days since Shanquella’s death.

#JusticeForShanquella by any means necessary at this point.