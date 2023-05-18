Bossip Video

Fans that want Halle Bailey and DDG to go their separate ways might be in for some bad news.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Bailey talked all about the romance in her upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid.

“I truly think this movie does a wonderful job of telling the story of what it means to nourish and honor true love and genuine friendship,” Bailey told the publication. “You get to see the backstories of both Ariel and Eric and dive deep into both of their brains a little bit more. They go on this whimsical journey of finding love with each other.”

On the subject of her own whirlwind romance, Halle was asked whether her boyfriend DDG has the makings of a real Prince Charming (or Prince Eric), which she answered with a smile and a laugh.

“People love to talk about this,” she says, before adding, “Yeah. I would say that.”

Bailey went on to say: “I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else. And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.” “I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life,” she continued. “I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman. …It’s a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience.”

This comes at the same time as reports that Bailey and the YouTuber-turned-rapper broke up, with one publication referring to DDG as an “E-list rapper.” DDG responded to the report, though he didn’t clarify the status of his relationship with Bailey, only laughing at his fame classification.

“‘E-list rapper’ kinda funny ngl lol,” he tweeted.

He followed that up by sharing a tweet showing that his latest single, “I’m Geekin” is the second most added song on urban radio this week behind Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life.”

“Number 2 E-List rapper going crazy I’m Geekin remix this friday!!” DDG captioned the post.

As far as their relationship status….that’s still unclear.