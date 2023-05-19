It’s safe to say Rihanna is absolutely loving motherhood.

Ahead of the arrival of her second child, the Fenty founder took to Instagram to share some topless photos she took when she was pregnant with her first child, 1-year-old RZA. In the pictures, Rihanna–who shares both children with boyfriend A$AP Rocky–wears only bikini bottoms and a body chain around her chest, posing in front of a gorgeous background of palm trees and clear blue water.

“Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya t**ties,'” Rihanna captioned the snaps. “In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made,” she continued. “Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me.”

Rihanna first announced that she had another baby on the way when she took the stage with a noticeable bump at her Super Bowl halftime show. Since then, the makeup mogul hasn’t been shy about showing it off, performing at the Oscars and showing off her bare bump while attending the Met Gala.

“It’s so different from the first one,” Rihanna revealed to ET in May of her second pregnancy. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.” She also echoed the same sentiments from her Instagram caption about just how in love with RZA she is, telling the publication: “I’m in love. I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it.”

Hopefully, we get another series of photos just like these for Rih’s second pregnancy.