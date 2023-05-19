STARZ celebrated the upcoming Season 2 premiere of Run The World with the show’s stunners Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid and Amber Stevens West Thursday, May 18th.
The Run The World celebration was held at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City.
The stylish gathering was attended by series stars Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid, as well as costume designer Tracy L. Cox, and costume consultant Patricia Field.
The festivities began with specialty cocktails, fashion and canapés as attendees were able to observe on display iconic costumes from the series on display. Stevens West, Webb and Reid thanked the room expressing their appreciation and excitement for the anticipated season, teasing fans can expect a “bigger, badder and more beautiful” ride.
Legendary costume designer, Field, jumped in exclaiming “and more glamor!” After thanking STARZ, Lionsgate and the fabulous design team, Webb made sure to salute black excellence, to which the entire room raised a glass, cheered and then kept the party going.
“Run The World” season two premieres Friday, May 26 on STARZ.
