We’re absolutely over the moon over today’s Black love news being all about our girl Bresha Webb.

Bresha’s boo, Nick Jones Jr. got down on one knee in front of friends Saturday night and proposed to her at Wally’s Restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Look how surprised she is.

We LOVE it!

Nick is the head writer for the new Netflix ‘Yasuke’ series. He’s close with Loni Love (who refers to him as her brother) and Loni introduced them. We ALL need more friends like Loni!

We don’t have all the details from the engagement party but we spotted quite a few famous faces among Bresha and Nick’s friends, including, of course, Loni Love, as well as Kelly Rowland, Essence Atkins, Sinqua Walls, Angie Beyince and more.

We first learned the happy news from Essence’s Instagram page, where she posted the following congratulatory message to her “Marlon” castmate:

Congratulations @breshawebb and @njfuture!!! I am thrilled I got to witness this momentous and joy filled occasion and more importantly I’m thrilled that you two found each other (with some help from @comiclonilove). I pray that God continues the good work he began in this and may every dream be that much sweeter as you embark on your blessed and highly favored ever after. We (me and V) love you both and MacKenzie too! #familyforlife

Loni also posted her congratulations to the happy couple.

We’re loving all these beautiful engagement photos.

