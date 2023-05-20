Bossip Video

Newly released police body cam footage shows a chaotic scene following Henry Ruggs III’s DUI crash that killed a woman and her dog.

Earlier this month former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III entered a plea deal in the 2021 crash that claimed the lives of Tina Tintor and her dog Max after they were rear-ended by the athlete whose blood alcohol level registered at .161, over two times Nevada’s legal limit.

In the plea, Ruggs pleaded guilty to one felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor of vehicular manslaughter.

In exchange, the rest of the charges were dropped from the case. Even with him pleading down he is still expected to receive anywhere from 3-10 years behind bars.

Now that his plea has been accepted, police body camera footage of the aftermath has been released. The footage shows an officer arriving at Tintor’s burning car that was engulfed in flames. TMZ reports that a citizen can be heard pleading with the police to help Ruggs.

The man presumably recognized Henry from the Las Vegas Raiders and the Alabama license plate on his wrecked Corvette and urged authorities to help the athlete.

“I know somebody probably in there,” the man said of Tintor’s car. “But this is Henry Ruggs right here. This is Henry Ruggs right here. “He plays for the Raiders. He needs help ASAP.”

The officer can be heard telling the man to calm down, as he kept pleading for the officer to help the former Raiders wide receiver.

“Hey, look, he plays for the Raiders. He needs help ASAP, bro,” the man continued.

Please be warned the video is graphic and some readers and viewers may find the video disturbing.