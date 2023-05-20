Bossip Video

It’s very common for celebrities to keep the identity of their baby hidden for a while however, Khloé Kardashian’s bestie Malika might’ve spilled the beans.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in August of 2022. and after the birth, a family source told PEOPLE that she “really wants a healthy co-parenting relationship” with the Los Angeles Lakers player.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, the talk show maven asked if Khloé named the baby yet. She revealed that his name starts with a T but wasn’t open to release his name as she’s “been waiting for the premiere of our show [The Kardashians].”

“Yes, he’s named. But, I haven’t announced it yet,” Khloé told Jennifer Hudson. “He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn’t have a name. And I didn’t know it was going to be this far out. So now I’m just like, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Now it seems like Khloé should’ve been more worried about her best friend spilling the tea instead of her daughter!

Most recently, Khloe shared a sweet new photo of her 9-month-old son on Instagram with two large bouquets of pink roses sitting on the counter behind them. In both photos, her son’s head was turned away from the camera.

In the comments of the post, Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq wrote, “Go Tate!” seemingly confirming that the reality star’s son’s name is Tatum. A fan responded to Malika’s comment saying, “OMG! So it is Tatum!”

Neither Khloé nor reps for the “Kardashians” star have responded to the speculations yet but word on the virtual streets is that her son’s name is Tatum Robert Thompson.

Rumors have circled for some time that the family was leaning more toward Robert because it honors Khloe’s late dad and her brother, Rob Kardashian.

In related news, Hulu confirmed that they renewed The Kardashians for 20 more episodes. The all-new season begins on Thursday, May 25.

Check out the trailer for season 3 below!