Whew… The ‘The Kardashians’ are back for their third season on HULU and if you thought Kim and Kourtney’s squabbling ended with their E! show, you thought wrong.

The new trailer finds Kim post-Pete Davidson breakup, in tears — possibly over the end of that relationship but also likely highly upset by her very public divorce from KanYe West — and his unhinged social media posting about her and her family. She’s not the only one dealing with crisis — we learn that Khloé has had a brush with melanoma, and there’s also that pesky question about whether she will or won’t allow her baby daddy Tristan Thompson back into her heart. Kourtney is BIG MAD at Kim (what else is new?!) this time over her mixing business with family affairs while attending her and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding. The other sisters are doing their best to be Switzerland-ish and are all proclaiming they “see both sides.” Meanwhile Kylie’s being a model mom and lamenting how she doesn’t want her daughter doing the things she did — again we’re not sure if she’s alluding to dating her sister’s friend’s boyfriend as a teenager or getting lip fillers. And then there’s Kendall. Sigh.

Just watch the trailer:

Whew… That was a LOT. It definitely seems like reality TV’s most famous family is airing their dirty laundry even more than usual for this upcoming season. Are you tuning in? Or streaming something else?

Here’s the official show synopsis:

The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

Looks like all the sisters are participating this season. We’d love a Bad Bunny or Timothée Chalamet cameo, but doubt that will happen. What are your predictions for the third season?

