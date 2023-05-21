Bossip Video

Them thangs were THANGIN’

All eyes were on Megan Fox and her thangin’ thangs at the star-studded Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch in NYC where the mother of three reminded everyone that she’s STILL very much that girl on the red carpet.

“I think because I’m introverted, it’s always really hard when there’s a lot of attention on me, which seems counterintuitive to what I do for a living, but I’m really happy with it,” said Fox in an interview with SI Swimsuit on the carpet. “The photos turned out so well. Everybody [on set] was so cooperative and so kind and made it an easy experience. So overall, I’m really happy.”

The buxom baddie, 37, is one of four cover stars of the 2023 issue headlined by Martha Stewart–who made history as the oldest woman (81) to cover the famed issue–and star LSU baller Angel Reese who served Bayou Bawwwdy while securing the Fashion Nova bag.

The new NCAA women’s basketball champion made history with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne as the first college athletes featured in SI’s illustrious swimsuit issue.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the Bayou Barbie opened up about trading in her Tigers uniform for a thong swimsuit and thanked the SI team for helping her ease into her model era.

“I had on thong bathing suits and I didn’t think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable,” said Angel, who’s already cozy in her skin. “I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit.”

The booked and busy baller reflected on her rise to fame this year where she became one of the highest-earning college players who earned $1.3 million as the face of brands like Coach, Amazon, and Mcdonald’s.

“Having so many people come back to me and say, ‘You guys have changed the game. You guys have been a part of history,’ I embraced that,” she said. “Just being able to be a part of this has just been amazing for me this year, and it’s been a blessing.”

The exclusive event also featured Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Duckie Thot, Jasmine Sanders, Kamie Crawford, and more.

https://instagram.com/p/Csed3hyP_uS/

Other special guests included future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski, Las Vegas Raiders Tight End Darren Waller, New York Jets Defensive End Bryce Huff, New York Jets Running Back Michael Carter, and LSU Women’s Basketball star/rapper Flau’jae Johnson.

Guests enjoyed a night of music and dancing with drinks flowing from Chrome Horse Society Tequila and 19 Crimes Wines.