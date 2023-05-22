Bossip Video

Despite Lizzo’s celebrity crush on Chris Evans, the only face she wants fans waving at concerts is her “fine-*ss” boyfriend, Myke Wright.

The “About Damn Time” singer-songwriter took to Instagram to post a snippet from her concert, issuing a “public service announcement” to her fans. Lizzo implored them to stop bringing photos of Chris to her concerts and replace them with pics of her real man, Myke.

“OK, so this is a little backstory. Literally, a couple shows ago — I think it was the last show I just played, somebody had a big-*ss cutout of Chris Evans’ face,” Lizzo said onstage at a recent show. “I seen it, and I said, ‘Alright, public service announcement — Chris Evans is not my man,” continued the global super star. “My man is [Myke Wright], and he’s fine as hell. And I’mma need you to go to the same printer and print my man’s face out and bring it to my show, ’cause I want to see his fine-*ss face when I’m on stage.”

The video then reveals a clip of two fans holding large posters of Myke’s face during her concert in the Windy City on Wednesday. “And look who’s here,” the Grammy winner said with a giggle. “Thank you for doing this.”

She then requested that the fans toting the signs take a selfie with her and asked, “Can I have one? For scientific purposes only.”

Lizzo signed one of the two photos of Wright and took the other home with her as she lamented about how much she missed her comedian bae.

Back in April 2021, the pop star shared a Tik Tok video explaining that she drunkenly shot her shot at Chris in the DMs. She quipped, “Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal purposes, this is a joke,” in the caption.

The singer kept the jokes coming as she posted she was expecting the actor’s baby on the app a few months later. Then the 41-year-old responded to her.

“Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol,” he DMed, adding: “(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)” “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT!” she wrote in caption of the reposted video. “NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸.” Lowkey Lovers Lizzo & Myke Made It Official Last Year Lizzo confirmed her romance with her Mr. Wright during an April 2022 interview with Bravo’s Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM series Radio Andy, PEOPLEreports. “You were photographed in LA in February at Craig’s with a mystery man,” Cohen, 53, said in reference to a Valentine’s date with Myke. “Are you guys still together?” Cohen inquired, to which Lizzo responded, “Yeah, whatever, yeah.” The couple first worked together as co-hosts on MTV’s music series Wonderland in 2016 and were spotted for the first time publicly on a date in October 2021. Lizzo told Andy having the perfect match for you makes it easier to date as a celebrity, “If you have the right person, no, not at all. It is not even a factor,” said Lizzo. “It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.

Lizzo Opens Up About Her Future With Myke Wright

The singer is unsure if she will marry but has no plans of introducing polyamory into their partnership.

PEOPLE, “Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together.” The flutist told, “Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together.”

The cute couple only recently went public late last year, but Lizzo and Myke are true to this, not new to this.

Vanity Fair. “People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.” “I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything. We’re just in lov. And that’s it,” she shared with. “People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.”