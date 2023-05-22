Kim Kardashian recently mulled over mommyhood as she candidly admitted, “There are nights I cry myself to sleep.”

PEOPLE recently posted an exclusive clip of Kim speaking openly in an upcoming episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty and on the podcast, the 42-year-old discussed the trials of motherhood and the difficulty of being a single mother.

The reality star shares four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Host, Jay Shetty, asked the Kardashian if parenting was what she expected and the SKIMS CEO replied, “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement.”

“So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding … there’s madness going on. It’s like full madness,” the businesswoman continued. “It’s the best chaos though.”

She said when it comes to mornings, “you have no idea what’s going on”, adding, “It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. … It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.” “It has been the most challenging thing,” the reality star noted. “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy sh–, this f—ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

Kim recalled how the pandemic was a particularly difficult time as a parent.

“I mean, there’s nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID,” the SKKN founder continued. “It was insane, you know?”

Despite the difficulties of being a mom, she says “Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself.” Still, managing a crew of four is way more difficult when you’re parenting solo.

“You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there,” Kardashian adds. “Like, it’s [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop.”

Check out Kim Kardashian getting real about why “you’re never prepared” for parenting struggles after the flip!