Bossip Video

There’s no place like home — especially for Jay-Z and Beyoncé after their historic purchase of a Malibu mega-mansion.

The global superstars made real estate history with the purchase of their new $200 million property, making it the most expensive home sold in the state of California, TMZ reports.

The couple snatched the record from their new neighbor, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who bought his crib for a whopping $177 million in 2021.

The Carters’ acquisition of the L-shaped compound is also the second most expensive real estate purchase in the United States. The top spot belongs to a $238 million apartment nabbed by hedge fund king, Ken Griffin, in Central Park South in NYC.

Massive mortgages are nothing new to Jay and Bey. They previously purchased a similarly constructed mansion for $88 million in Bel Air. Despite the hefty price tag on their newest buy, the music-makers actually got a deal on the luxury home. It originally came with a $295 million price tag.

Beyonce, who is currently on her Renaissance World Tour and projected to rocket to billionaire status after its completion, will be able to rejuvenate on her new 8-acre property, aptly dubbed Billionaire’s Row. While on a tour stop in London, the couple captured several photos letting fans know the longtime lovers are still “Crazy In Love.”

Beyoncé perched solo in a sexy tweed suit in a leather chair. She also posed in front of a chic bar as well as with her hubs in an elevator as Jay-Z holds a cup of tea.

The couple also posted a carousel of photos before a night out showcasing Beyoncé rocking a black strapless dress with diamonds of various sizes covering the dark fabric. Jay matched in an all-black ensemble and white kicks.

Inside Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s New Malibu Mega-Mansion

When the Queen and GOAT return from overseas, they’ll settle into their new home. The lovely new property sits on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The property is an idyllic for their three children, daughter Blue, age 11 and five-year-old fraternal twins, Rumi and Sir.

Japanese architect Tadao Ando, known internationally for his incredible concrete structures, designed the larger-than-life compound. The features include floor-to-ceiling glass panels, concrete hallways and an expansive backyard highlighting a luxurious pool that overlooks the beach. The Pritzker Prize winner is also designing Kanye West’s Malibu home.

Famed art collector William Bell originally bought the 40,000-square-foot minimalist modern house for 14.5 million in 2003, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Bell spent nearly 15 years creating the concrete structure of his oceanfront home featuring his extensive private art collection, per the New York Post. Apparently, the dream home was only shown to a select group of buyers. Mr. and Mrs. Carter struck while the iron was hot like they have on many past home purchases.

Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Previous Luxury Property Shopping Sprees

The couple has owned and sold homes all over the U.S., including New Orleans, New York City, Miami Beach and the Hamptons, according to Architectural Digest.

TMZ reports the Grammy-winning lovers bought the Pond House estate for $26 million. That was the second most expensive property sold this summer in the Hamptons. (Hillary and Bill Clinton bought the most expensive mansion for just $3 million more.) Jeffery Collé designed the home with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, radiant stone floors and hand-carved heated marble tubs. The guest house itself is 1,800 square feet with two full bedrooms and its own living room, kitchen and bath.

Talk about opulence!

Additionally, Jay and Bey purchased a 13,300-square-foot Spanish Baroque-style home in NOLA. The power couple took the former church turned ballet school and transformed it into their jaw-dropping residence.

The ’03 Bonnie and Clyde definitely give living in the lap of luxury a whole new meaning.