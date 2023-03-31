Candiace Dillard Bassett is STILL shading a fellow Real Houewife of Potomac as their time traveling to Thailand airs on Bravo. “One neck roll don’t stop no show,” the “Deep Space” songstress told BOSSIP before doubling down on comments she made during their reunion.

Candiace is one of eight housewives starring in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip that’s currently streaming on Peacock.

She’s joined by fellow Bravo standouts; Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives of Miami, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City, Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her castmate, Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

This season the ladies trekked to Thailand for a week-long adventure, and Candiace noted on Twitter how “Gooooooodt” #RHUGT season 3 is.

According to the #RHOP star, the authenticity of the show is what makes it so entertaining.

Y’all #RHUGT3 is goooooodt. Believe the hype. It ain’t hyperbole. Lolllll I’m over here watching like I wasn’t there 😂 — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) March 16, 2023

“It is rooted in realness,” Candiace told BOSSIP before likening the show to a #RHOP’s friendship fallout between Mia Thornton and Jacqueline Blake. “You know how when Mia and Jacqueline were fussing, I was like, “Ah, ah, ah. This is a domestic issue. It is not for us.” Well, were are giving y’all domestic issues. Well, not me, but some of them. We’re getting into the history of some of the drama with these girls, and it is, it’s just a smorgasbord of emotion and drama and mess.”

Candiace was likely referencing Heather Gay and her cousin/fellow Salt Lake City housewife Whitney Rose who clashed on #RHUGT over issues that transpired on their show.

They weren’t the only ones with drama, however, Leah McSweeney of #RHONY also faced off with Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant who took issue with her making comments about being “bored” and wondered if she truly wanted to be on the trip.

Luckily, Leah had Candiace in her corner.

Leah shouts out Candiace as #RHUGT 3 premieres tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/9iG5JFyqJ8 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 22, 2023

Candiace Talks Defending Leah McSweeny From Porsha Williams & Gizelle Bryant

Candiace stood up for her fellow housewife and accused Porsha and Gizelle of being bullies.

She also said she empathized with the New Yorker considering her anxiety about the trip, and she spoke further on the matter with BOSSIP.

Mind you, the housewife is still very much so embroiled in a Chris Bassett-centered feud with Gizelle and she previously clashed with Porsha for siding with Monique Samuels after their season 5 winery wrangle.

“I think we had a few verbal tussles that got kind of heated,” Candiace told BOSSIP about Porsha. “And then she was kind of doing some bullying with her sidekick [Gizelle], and I called them on that because I was like, “What? Y’all need to go read a book. Go get in the pool, go have some seats. So they were kind of trying to do a tag team, and I’ve just never one for bullying or pile-ons. “It’s not necessary,” she added. “There are times when it is, if one person is in the hot seat. I’ve been there and it’s trial by fire and I’ve come out on the other side stronger, but it has to make sense. And when you’re just bullying and piling on for the sake of bullying and piling on, no, y’all need some hobbies.”

Candiace Says She Enjoyed Porsha’s “Vibe” On #RHUGT Despite Drama

Despite Candiace taking issue with Porsha “piling on” Leah and despite her nicknaming her “Sh’Taka Mann” during a shady moment, she told BOSSIP that she ultimately enjoyed Porsha’s vibe on #RHUGT.

They apparently get along so well that Candiace attended Porsha’s wedding in November.

“When I met her, I’m big on energies and your energy, your aura typically does not lie,” Candiace told BOSSIP. “And Porsha has a good vibe. I think we were similar in that we were both kind of misunderstood, were/are misunderstood people in this public space. And what I learned about her was that she’s a girl’s girl and she likes to have fun. “She’s hilarious, and I’m funny,” she added. ” I’m a girl’s girl. So, we had things in common. We just had to work through it, and you see us do that.”

She did NOT however have similar sentiments when it came to Gizelle.

