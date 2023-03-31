Candiace Dillard Bassett is STILL shading a fellow Real Houewife of Potomac as their time traveling to Thailand airs on Bravo. “One neck roll don’t stop no show,” the “Deep Space” songstress told BOSSIP before doubling down on comments she made during their reunion.
Candiace is one of eight housewives starring in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip that’s currently streaming on Peacock.
She’s joined by fellow Bravo standouts; Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives of Miami, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City, Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her castmate, Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac.
This season the ladies trekked to Thailand for a week-long adventure, and Candiace noted on Twitter how “Gooooooodt” #RHUGT season 3 is.
According to the #RHOP star, the authenticity of the show is what makes it so entertaining.
Y’all #RHUGT3 is goooooodt. Believe the hype. It ain’t hyperbole. Lolllll I’m over here watching like I wasn’t there 😂
“It is rooted in realness,” Candiace told BOSSIP before likening the show to a #RHOP’s friendship fallout between Mia Thornton and Jacqueline Blake.
“You know how when Mia and Jacqueline were fussing, I was like, “Ah, ah, ah. This is a domestic issue. It is not for us.” Well, were are giving y’all domestic issues. Well, not me, but some of them. We’re getting into the history of some of the drama with these girls, and it is, it’s just a smorgasbord of emotion and drama and mess.”
Candiace was likely referencing Heather Gay and her cousin/fellow Salt Lake City housewife Whitney Rose who clashed on #RHUGT over issues that transpired on their show.
They weren’t the only ones with drama, however, Leah McSweeney of #RHONY also faced off with Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant who took issue with her making comments about being “bored” and wondered if she truly wanted to be on the trip.
Luckily, Leah had Candiace in her corner.
Leah shouts out Candiace as #RHUGT 3 premieres tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/9iG5JFyqJ8
Candiace Talks Defending Leah McSweeny From Porsha Williams & Gizelle Bryant
Candiace stood up for her fellow housewife and accused Porsha and Gizelle of being bullies.
She also said she empathized with the New Yorker considering her anxiety about the trip, and she spoke further on the matter with BOSSIP.
Mind you, the housewife is still very much so embroiled in a Chris Bassett-centered feud with Gizelle and she previously clashed with Porsha for siding with Monique Samuels after their season 5 winery wrangle.
“I think we had a few verbal tussles that got kind of heated,” Candiace told BOSSIP about Porsha. “And then she was kind of doing some bullying with her sidekick [Gizelle], and I called them on that because I was like, “What? Y’all need to go read a book. Go get in the pool, go have some seats. So they were kind of trying to do a tag team, and I’ve just never one for bullying or pile-ons.
“It’s not necessary,” she added. “There are times when it is, if one person is in the hot seat. I’ve been there and it’s trial by fire and I’ve come out on the other side stronger, but it has to make sense. And when you’re just bullying and piling on for the sake of bullying and piling on, no, y’all need some hobbies.”
Candiace Says She Enjoyed Porsha’s “Vibe” On #RHUGT Despite Drama
Despite Candiace taking issue with Porsha “piling on” Leah and despite her nicknaming her “Sh’Taka Mann” during a shady moment, she told BOSSIP that she ultimately enjoyed Porsha’s vibe on #RHUGT.
They apparently get along so well that Candiace attended Porsha’s wedding in November.
“When I met her, I’m big on energies and your energy, your aura typically does not lie,” Candiace told BOSSIP. “And Porsha has a good vibe. I think we were similar in that we were both kind of misunderstood, were/are misunderstood people in this public space. And what I learned about her was that she’s a girl’s girl and she likes to have fun.
“She’s hilarious, and I’m funny,” she added. ” I’m a girl’s girl. So, we had things in common. We just had to work through it, and you see us do that.”
She did NOT however have similar sentiments when it came to Gizelle.
Candiace Talks Traveling To Thailand With Gizelle Bryant, Calls Her A “Sad, Desperate, Needs To Keep A Check Witch”
Despite her initially burying their #RHOP beef during The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Candiace eventually brought up Gizelle’s allegation that Chris Bassett made her uncomfortable in a hotel room.
According to the housewife she initially had no issue traveling with Gizelle, because “one neck roll don’t stop no show”, but had she been privy to the full extent of Gizelle’s allegations, things would have been different.
“No, I wasn’t worried [about traveling with her] because you have to remember, at the time, we had just wrapped Potomac two weeks prior,” Candiace told BOSSIP. “I had not seen any of season seven, and we had not shot the reunion.”
“For me, it was just an extension of where we were when we left the finale, which was, I don’t really trust you. You tried it. You did me and my husband wrong when we’ve been nothing but kind to you. You tried it with this, “He made me uncomfortable, but I don’t know” and clutching your pearls thing.”
“I’m watching you,” she added.” If I had seen all of the other things she said like, “He’s a sneaky link. He was trying to see if I was with it” changing the story five different times and then going into the press and doubling down on things and trying to discredit me and discredit Chris, it would’ve been a whole different situation. But I wasn’t privy to any of that.”
She also flat-out told BOSSIP that she stands by everything she said about Gizelle a.k.a. “Sh’Neda Mann” during the #RHOP Reunion.
As previously reported she labeled her castmate a “guttersnipe” who benefitted from white privilege because of her skin tone. She also wondered why the housewife who had a hysterectomy didn’t discuss her “dwindling uterus” for a storyline instead of her husband.
According to Candiace, she could have actually gone lower against her castmate whom she labeled as a “sad, desperate witch.”
“I humbly and quietly stand by what I said,” said Candiace. “And those of you who know me know that I have the propensity to go to the hill underneath hell if I need to. Okay? And I really tempered so much of that because it wasn’t worth it to give, number one. And number two, it was also kind of like a little science experiment to see if I don’t say anything now, who you going to blame now?
“And somehow there was some arithmetic that was done and it was still my fault,” she added.” But for the most part, the fans who are not dedicated to misunderstanding Candiace saw it for what it was, and what it was is this is the musings of a sad, desperate, needs to keep a check witch who had to make up stories to keep her job. And in making up stories, you went too far. So, I think I saw a meme that said, “I hate when y’all go too far with me because now I got to go overseas. Don’t make me go overseas on you, I don’t want to have to use my passport on you, girl!”
The third season of Peacock Original The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip streams weekly each Thursday.
Check out our exclusive with Candiace below.
