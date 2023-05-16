#FlexExcellence

It’s that wonderful time of year where drippy high schoolers FLEX ON US LOWLY PEASANTS with extravagant prom ‘fits, luxurious vehicles, and dazzling photoshoots that elevate the age-old event while stirring up starry-eyed hysteria across social media.

This year, celebrity parents including Monica, Dr. Heavenly, Tammy Rivera, and Erica Dixon celebrated their kids going to prom in viral posts that reminded us just how fast time is flying.

Monica’s son Rodneyy kept it classic in a dapper cream and black drip that popped on the gram.

“#Prom23 #RodneyyAndSaniyah My heart skipped a beat as my eyes filled [with] tears… I Love U Son,” wrote Monica in the caption.

Monica slayed as usual in the professional photo shoot by Cyndi Brown while almost twinning with her son’s date Saniyah.

Married To Medicine star Dr. Heavenly’s “mini-me” Alaura rocked a strapless glittering gown with iridescent jewels and embellishments from Fit For A Queen.

“Prom 2023 My baby girl @iamalaurak I’m so proud,” she wrote in the montage caption, bragging that her daughter is not just prom-bound but also “#collegebound”

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alums Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka’s daughter Charlie ravished in red with a beaded backless dress with a beautifully draped sheer train.

The stunning senior and her coordinating date flexed in a Rolls Royce with a matching red interior.

“THERE GOES MY BABYYYYYY!!!!!!! I’m soooooo proud to be ya mama!! I didn’t get to go to prom so I had to make sure y’all ATE everything with no crumbs left behind!!” Tammy wrote on a series of video clips from the send off.

Charlie’s proud pops Waka Flocka chimed in on her transformation in the comments.

“I’m not feeling my daughter dating until she 25…” he joked with a laughing emoji. “I miss those american doll days. Stop growing up.”

Elsewhere, Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta alums Erica Dixon and Scrappy showered daughter Emani with love on her special day.

https://instagram.com/p/CrWs-1DJ4F2/

“I’m so grateful to my family who came together and made this day special for my baby. It’s been a long time coming but we are here by the grace of God. The last time all of us were in one place together…… Nevermind y’all know the story. Lol,” wrote Erica, joking about the family’s heated LHH history.

“I can’t express how proud of you I am. You’re such a beautiful, blossoming young lady. I see so much of me in you and I couldn’t be happier. Glow on baby girl!” added Erica.

What’s your fondest prom memory? Do you think your parents would’ve rented a luxury vehicle for you to flex with? Tell us down below and enjoy the most extravagant prom flexes of 2023 (so far) on the flip.