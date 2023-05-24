A Law & Order: Organized Crime star recently celebrated the opening night of her new one-woman show.
Danielle Moné Truitt’s stage play 3: Black Girl Blues opened this week and a number of celebs showed their support at Los Angeles’ Hudson Theater.
The production that’s described as a “meditation on external behavior, and the forces that cause us to come clean” was watched by the likes of P-Valley’s J. Alphonse Nicholson…
Elise Neal…
Power Book II’s Paige Hurd…
Lil Rel Howery…
Dear White People’s Ashley Blaine Featherson…
and Truitt’s fellow Law & Order star Ricky Gonzalez.
The play is created and performed exclusively by Truitt and written by Anthony D’Juan.
“It is a tale of three close friends – “Keisha,” “Jill” and “Stephanie” – who grew up together and now as adult women, are confronted with their demons,” notes a press release.
“Keisha, an urban socialite, has her life crushed when she realizes her long-term boyfriend has had a child with another woman. Jill, a housewife in denial, admits to her husband’s betrayal. Stephanie, an executive in the upper-echelon world, has to face the core of her mental illness.
Truitt, a double Ovation Awards nominee, looked stunning in a green dress while walking the carpet and she told her fans on Instagram about the gratitude-inducing evening.
“Opening Night of @3BlackGirlBlues was something SPECIAL! 🥰🌟🙌🏾” wrote the star. “Packed house. @anthony.djuan. My Family. My Friends. My Team. My Peers. This Script. These Characters.
I am beyond grateful for it all!”
Congrats to Danielle Moné Truitt!
For more information on 3: Black Girl Blues click HERE.
