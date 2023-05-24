Bossip Video

A new ALLBLK series that follows the complicated highs and lows of a Judge is making it debut, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive.

As previously reported Judge Me Not is loosely based on the life of the famed Judge Lynn Toler, and tells the story of Zelma Jay Johnson (Chyna Lane), an exceptionally bright, young Black woman who struggles with mental health issues, a ludicrous family, and volatile love life.

Source: ALLBLK / Judge Me Not

We join her as she takes on her new role as a judge in a court full of outrageous characters both in front of and behind the bench. As her passionate relationship with her live-in lover takes them both on a ride, she finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a psychological thriller that “puts her life at risk.”

The twisty-turny series also stars Javon Terrell (2022 winner of ALLBLK’S national casting call “Shoot Your Shot” held in conjunction with the American Black Film Festival), Terrence Green, Jonathan Chase, Gena Shaw, and Bonita Brisker.

“The honorable Judge Lynn Toler has been a part of the AMC Networks family for quite some time. First, we saw her on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars; then leading the charge alongside Dr. Ish Major on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition and hosting her own series, Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler,” said Brett Dismuke, General Manager, ALLBLK & WE tv.

“Now, we have the opportunity to continue our relationship with this new compelling scripted series, as we work together to share Judge Toler’s incredible journey that led to the esteemed gravitas she carries today, in this new ALLBLK original series.” Creator, writer, and executive producer Judge Lynn Toler added “a municipal court is a fascinating, often amusing, study of human nature. Its where regular people go when they get caught doing irregular things. Judge Me Not presents you with that world through the eyes of a woman who’s not so regular herself.”

Judge Me Not Premiere Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the premiere, we see that Zelma’s feeling petty and eating dinner solo without making Daryl a meal. According to Zelma, she’s completing the “entire b*** persona” by going to work, paying all the bills, and declining to cook for her boo.

Daryl’s peeved considering that he’s been supporting the judge by making her coffee and texting to check on her, but Zelma’s not hearing it especially because she’s had a chaotic day in court.

“Is this gonna be our new normal?” asks a pissed off Zelma. “You bi****g and moaning about the way that I provide for us? Yes, I’m making less money but I did that in part so that I can spend more time at home.”

It’s clear that tensions are high between these two.

Take an exclusive look below.

Judge Me Not premieres Thursday, May 25 on ALLBLK. Will YOU be watching???

A Swirl Films production with Eric Tomosunas and Judge Lynn Toler serving as Executive Producers; Abbey MacDonald serves as Co-Executive Producer, and Gieava Stinchcomb and James Seppelfrick serve as producers. General Manager, Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love serving as executive producers for ALLBLK.