Kim Kardashian is letting fans in on her mindset following her very public divorce from Kanye West.

During the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the SKIMS founder opened up about how things are going in her personal life. Kardashian gushed that she is in a “very good place,” saying the people in her life right now are “really solid.”

While the reality star didn’t name her ex-husband, Kanye West, she went on to talk all about differing beliefs and learning that you can’t force others to think like you do–which immediately made fans assume she was referring to the musician.

“Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don’t want the help,” Kardashian said. “You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different.” She continued: “It’s okay to have those different views. It’s why the world goes round. But if you don’t align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it’s okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in.”

Though Kim doesn’t name drop her ex, she does go on to mention the four kids they share: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.