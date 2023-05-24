Bossip Video

The world is reeling after the unfortunate passing of the Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll and celebs are speaking out.

Tina Turner died Wednesday in Switzerland at age 83. Sky News broke the story via a statement from Turner’s spokesperson who said she passed “peacefully” after “a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich.”

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement added.

A similar message was shared on Turner’s official Facebook account which noted her indelible impact worldwide.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” read the statement. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Turner, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tenn., was an entertainer for nearly 60 years. The Grammy-winning rock artist known for being part of the duo Ike & Tina Turner first rose to prominence in the 60s.

Dubbed the “Queen of Rock N’ Roll, she went on to win eight Grammys and has sold more concert tickets than any other solo performer in history.

She was noticeably immortalized by Angela Bassett in the 1993 drama What’s Love Got to Do with It.

Bassett was nominated for Best Actress for her performance and formed a bond with Turner who penned a 2023 tribute for her after she was named to TIME100’s Most Influential People list.

“Someone’s going to play me in What’s Love Got to Do with It?” Turner wrote recalling the experience. “I was a little bit skeptical when work began on the 1993 film. First of all, who are they going to find to sing, dance, and act like me? Then, I looked up, saw Angela, and immediately started to smile.”

Bassett has since spoken out on the “Proud Mary” singer’s passing on Instagram.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” Bassett’s statement began. “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

Bassett continued by referencing Turner’s TIMEs100 words about her.

“Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world,'” Bassett recalled. “I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days.” I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world,” she continued. “So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that that will always be ‘simply the best,'” Bassett said in reference to Turner’s 1989 hit, “The Best.” “Angels, sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

Like Bassett, several other celebs have weighed in on Turner’s passing,

Included in that list is Beyoncé whose been vocal about the icon being one of her biggest inspirations and whom she performed alongside at the 2008 Grammys…

“My beloved queen, I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration and all the ways you have paved the way”

Mick Jagger…

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Diana Ross…

“Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones.”

and Magic Johnson.

“Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.”

R.I.H. to the iconic Tina Turner.