Brittish “Cierrah” Williams pled guilty on Wednesday to over a dozen federal charges including scams that accumulated more than $446,000.

The Basketball Wives LA star admitted to bank fraud, misusing social security numbers, sending fake bills for insurance payments and lying on federal loan applications. Brittish is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug 23.

In 2021, federal prosecutors said investigators discovered the reality star submitted false information on her tax returns for many years .

They claimed false statements were made on tax returns from 2016-2019, stating her business only grossed $15,000 when it in fact generated hundreds of thousands of dollars per year. In addition, the reality star falsely claimed two children as dependents.

With the help of other people’s social security numbers, Brittish opened bank accounts, applied for loans and took out lines of credit for her businesses. She also deposited thousands of dollars in checks taken from other people’s bank accounts to withdraw herself and never repaid her creditors racking up nearly $28,500 in debt.