Bossip Video

The weekend is here and a new episode of The Cube is airing this Sunday!

Have y’all been loving watching Dwyane Wade getting in his game show host bag? We sure have. We’re really excited to have an exclusive sneak preview clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode. As Kweku & Kofi give the Cube the best they’ve got, we welcome nurses Natasha & Kiana, who are confident they will conquer the Cube with their sporting background and surgical hands.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Nurse duo Natasha and Kiana are about to try a new game that will earn them 2,000 dollars. The pressure builds as this is the first game where they must enter the Cube together. Natasha’s son watching from the audience warns them to not argue, but once they enter, they can’t help but bicker a bit. But don’t worry, that’s just their black girl magic communication!

Okay this is hilarious, especially when Dwyane put the camera on Natasha’s son! Do you think Natasha and Kiana will win?

The Cube Episode 203 Use Those Surgical Hands! Airs Sunday, May 28 at 9 PM ET/PT on TBS