Now, THIS is messy…
A major league baseball player’s personal life is making headlines once again, this time after his wife and the mother of his youngest child traded subliminal shade on social media.
Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson is trending after his wife Bria Anderson responded to the latest posts of Anderson’s baby mama Dejah Lanee.
As previously reported Anderson is married to Bria with whom he has two children, and recently confirmed the paternity of a son he welcomed with Dejah.
On Friday, The NeighborhoodTalk noted that Dejah and Bria both were showing love to Anderson on social media.
Dejah first commented on one of his posts and Bria followed up with an InstaStory to her husband.
From there, an upset Dejah alleged that the wife was trying to “set her up” to get dragged. The influencer also alleged that the woman’s pics were old and wondered why her baseball-playing boo who “loves her” wasn’t defending her from criticism.
“Yall see the blogs? That lady posting old pics to get me dragged…” wrote Bria.”I am so tired of this narrative bro. Should I post this? I am so tired of people dragging me for loving who love me? & He swear he love me but ain’t never defended me or spoke the truth. Weird [peach emoji], I’m tired of mfs fr”
Following that, Bria Anderson reportedly responded to the @IGModelTeaRoom gossip page in their DMs.
“Tell them people she is a LIAR!” Bria’s offiial Instagram account wrote.”I’m not playing into the delusion. I am not worried about nayone but myself and my FAMILY. I’m not having an internet showdown with a KNOWN SIDE CHICK. I have spared her for long enough. This is WEIRD.”
Things only escalated from there.
Hit the flip for more.
Dejah Lanee Posts “Proof” Of Her Relationship With Tim Anderson, Bria Anderson Releases A Statement
According to Dejah Lanee, she’s in a full-fledged relationship with Tim Anderson.
“Where is the lie?” Dejah wrote with a photo of Tim and their baby boy. “He told me he was not w/ her only for a image & he’s stayed by himself since I’ve met him…”
Dejah also uploaded a carousel of photos featuring herself and Tim. One of the photos was allegedly just from two days ago and she alleged that she and the baseball player were together throughout her pregnancy.
“Never gave sneaky never gave side. Mfs been NOT TOGETHER…kill the image. Bro it never gave he have a wife in the real world just a couple pics…”
Bria Anderson then released a statement noting that she and her hubby are working on their marriage…
“I am a mother and a WIFE that cares about my FAMILY above anything else. My truth is that my husband and I are working on our marriage, and I’m not intrested in the internet games. I ask for everyone to respect my family’s privacy.”
and the Chicago White Sox player was spotted playing in his MLB game with his wife’s name stitched on his glove.
Not only that, but rumors are swirling that Anderson shaded Dejah Lanee via a Finsta (fake Instagram) account.
“Turned a sneaking link to a responsibility…” he allegedly wrote in the Dejah dissing post. “I just love the s*** out my son so I shut up for him.”
What do YOU think about this messy situation?
We have a feeling that more messiness will ensue soon.
