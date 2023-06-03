Bossip Video

Are you ready to swing Across The Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse star Issa Rae entered her summer blockbuster era alongside the soundtrack’s maestro Metro Boomin and 2 Chainz + his 7-year-old son/podcast partner Halo who co-hosted a special screening event that brought out 21 Savage and his kids, Kash Doll, Tracy T, and their son Kashton, Ari Fletcher and her son Yosohn, Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt and his son Maverick, and more.

The bustling event took over midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station where fans enjoyed one of the city’s biggest red carpet screening events of the year thus far.

Other notable attendees included Luke James, TILL star Jayln Hall, Bambi and her son Breland, Put A Ring On It stars Joya and Josha, and drippy Sony exec Jon Gist.

In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Miles Morales returns for a mind-blowing new chapter where he’s faced with a potentially catastrophic decision threatening everything he knows and loves.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Peep the thrilling trailer below:

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the Oscar-buzzy film stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

‘…the whole idea of these movies is we’re showing you something you’ve never seen before,’ said Producer Chris Miller in an interview with Collider. And if we just did a fun mild story that felt like the first movie, I think it would be a bit disappointing. You want to feel like you’re seeing visuals that you’ve never experienced before. To do all of those things and do them in a way that’s engaging and satisfying is a big challenge but it’s also part of the reason why we do these things. That’s the goal, just to make you laugh and cry and experience something that you’ve never experienced before.’

Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse is now playing in theaters everywhere.