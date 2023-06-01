Bossip Video

SZA is an open book when it comes to her decision to increase her colossal Ctrl cakes.

The songstress whose been lauded by fans for having the “best BBL” in Hollywood, was recently profiled in ELLE Magazine’s June/July 2023 Music Issue about her first arena tour run, holding her work to the highest standard, and her approach to her position and mistrust of fame.

“Even if I win a bunch of Grammys, that s**t doesn’t matter,” said SZA. “It would be so cool. But I also would not be surprised at all if I didn’t win any. Because that’s just how s**t goes.”

Elsewhere in the interview she also dished on undergoing a Brazilian butt lift, something she confirmed on the title track of her chart-topping SOS album and throughout the project.

The songstress who considers herself a homebody told writer Sylvia Obell that on the rare occasion she feels like dressing up to go out, she focuses on accentuating her favorite accessory.

“I treat my butt like a purse,” said SZA. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

She also made sure to note that the decision to have the surgery was hers alone and not the result of trying to fit industry standards.

“I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time,” she says. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need some more a**.”

As previously reported SZA dropped a line saying, “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not.” She later reiterated that her romp was rounder due to surgery on the song “Conceited,” singing;

“I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

Continuing her conversation with ELLE, SZA shared that she’s her toughest critic and was disappointed that her double platinum album “only” spent a record 10 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

“That 10-week run at number one? “I want to know what kind of criminal activity happened where I’m not at 11 weeks, or I’m not at 12 weeks. Someone did criminal activity,” she half-joked. “People are like, ‘Aren’t you happy?’ And I’m just like, ‘No, I have to put out a better body of work.’”

She also noted that she’s apprehensive about putting too much faith in the concept of fame.

“It’s all really fickle… Had the first three shows of my tour gone poorly, would the rest of my dates have been sold out?” asked SZA. “Would those people be outside waiting in line by the time we got to L.A.? No. All it takes is, what, three poorly shot TikTok videos to basically decide that this tour is not worth coming to see.”

She continues,

“I know that people don’t love me because love is really unconditional, and I’m one scandal away from being canceled indefinitely like anyone else. I’m grateful that they like my art and that it speaks to them, and it connects and tethers all of us together in this weird way. It’s dope, but it’s also still a string that could be cut at any moment. Literally, sometimes there’s no rhyme or reason to it. Remember Susan Boyle? Like, what if I’m Susan Boyle?!”

Read SZA’s full ELLE Magazine feature HERE.