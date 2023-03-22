SKIMS ON SZA

SZA extended her winning streak as the face of SKIM‘s sexy new ‘Fits Everybody’ campaign where she literally BODIES every shot that set off yet another swoonami across social media.

Currently on her sold-out SOS tour, the ‘Snooze’ singer sizzles in the perfectly-timed underwear campaign that debuts on the night of SZA’s final tour stop at The Forum in Los Angeles.

“I’m excited to be in SKIMS’ latest ‘Fits Everybody’ underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy,” said SZA.

SZA continues to dominate the game with her smash hit album SOS which spent ten non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Inspired by her incredible influence and storied music career, SZA represents a profound female success story–one of determination, diversity, and distinctive talent–that SKIMS believes reflect its community.

“SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Creative Director of SKIMS.

With this campaign, SKIMS continues to align with pop culture moments and solidify the brand as a major player in celebrity casting and marketing.

SKIMS partners with talent in a way that allows them to be involved creatively and shine independently as seen in this campaign with SZA posing poetically against a solid white backdrop in the buttery-soft ‘Fits Everybody’ underwear collection.

“SZA is a defining voice in popular culture today; a multi-faceted artist who’s an inspiration to women everywhere,” said Jens Grede, Co-Founder & CEO of SKIMS. “We are thrilled to spotlight SZA in this campaign as we believe she embodies the values of SKIMS.”

To honor SZA’s ‘SOS’ Tour, the campaign will debut across billboards around The Forum in Los Angeles and across the U.S. in addition to launching on digital and social platforms.

Shot and directed by Greg Swales, the SKIMS ‘Fits Everybody’ Campaign featuring SZA launches today, March 22nd.

Will you be copping SZA’s new ‘Fits Everybody’ underwear line? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over SZA’s sexy new SKIMS campaign on the flip.