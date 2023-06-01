Bossip Video

You don’t know what you do to meeeee! We love Kelly Rowland and are so excited that Audible just launched a new show Breakthrough hosted by her and Sara Bareilles.

Breakthrough takes the idea of basing someone’s musical talents strictly on their skills vs. their looks to another level as the judges never see the contestants until the finale when a winner is crowned. What’s also unique to this series is that there are no eliminations. The same five contestants remain throughout the course of the series, learning and growing from guidance from Rowland and Bareilles.

The pair will mentor and guide the performances as well as the artistic development of five artists through a season of musical challenges– all while each contestant’s physical appearance is concealed, allowing listeners to connect with these undiscovered performers exclusively through their music.

Along the way, Grammy and Tony Award-winning host Daveed Diggs will escort listeners on the contestants’ journeys as they learn from industry notables. At the end of the competition, one artist will be crowned the winner of Breakthrough.

Over the course of nine episodes, the artists will be challenged with covering well-known tunes that mean the most to them, stretching to genres outside of their comfort zones, and writing and recording hooks and full original songs. Mid-season prizes, including additional vocal coaching sessions, studio recording time, and recording equipment, will be awarded during each challenge.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the premiere today where Kelly tells the story behind her smash hit collaboration with Nelly ‘Dilemma’. Check it out below:

Breakthrough, the first-ever audio-only singing competition series, debuts today, Thurs, June 1 on Audible.