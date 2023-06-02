Bossip Video

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant remains under investigation by the NBA for brandishing a handgun, but the announcement of potential disciplinary action is on hold.

On Thursday before Game 1 of the series, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gave a slight preview of just how serious the punishment might be for Morant who was involved in a second gun-flashing incident in May.

“We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information,” Silver said per CNN. “We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we’ve made the decision that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series.” “It seemed better to park that at the moment at least any public announcement and my sense now is that shortly after the conclusion of the Finals we will announce the outcome of that investigation,” Silver added.

Silver thinking it might be a distraction from the Finals is the biggest hint that the punishment will be harsh especially since this comes weeks after Morant personally promised him better behavior.

Reportedly the NBA and the Players Association consulted on the punishment and agreed on whatever it may be. Hopefully, this will be Morant’s wake-up call to get his act together. He is almost guaranteed to be the face of the league soon but he’s fumbling every step of the way.