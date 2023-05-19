Bossip Video

After being suspended for flashing a gun on social media yet again, Ja Morant’s signature shoe has been removed from Nike’s app and website.

Last December Nike found itself in a bind after Kyrie Irving shared a link to an anti-Semitic video. After Kyrie refused to apologize for weeks, Nike made the decision to end its partnership with Irving and moved on to create a signature shoe with Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant.

At the time, Morant had recently won Most Improved Player after previously winning Rookie of the Year.

By All-Star weekend the Ja 1 shoe was in full circulation and the public response was just as Nike had hoped.

A few weeks later, however, Morant was entangled in scandal after scandal that culminated with him being suspended for flashing a gun on social media. Nike stayed by his side while he vowed to do better and seek help. Now however Ja has been suspended again for the same behavior and it looks like his future with Nike is in the balance.

According to TMZ, Ja’s Nike sneakers have been unceremonisouly pulled from the brand’s website and app following his latest pistol Pete stunt. For now, his upcoming “Hunger” colorway is still on Nike’s release calendar for May 25th and all eyes will be on the SNKR’s app to see if Nike will actually release the shoes amid the controversy.