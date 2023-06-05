Two ladies of #RHOA have an ongoing issue after one of them seemingly slammed a steel door in the other’s face. “The only person I let shut doors on me is Jesus!” said one of the upset reality stars.

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers saw the continuation of the ladies’ trip to Birmingham to support Kenya Moore. The housewife was booked to perform a halftime dance routine at The Magic City Classic and brought the ladies along for the ride. She kept the routine a secret however because she wanted it to be a surprise.

At one point, the confused ladies went to Kenya’s hotel room to ask for answers after she left them in a hotel lobby.

Marlo, Shereé, Sanya, Courtney, and Monyetta all stood outside of Kenya’s door to knock on it, but Marlo actually banged on it while calling Kenya by her middle name, Summer.

An irate Kenya then threatened to call the cops because her daughter Brooklyn was with her and she was worried that “psycho a**hole” Marlo would scare her.

That led to Marlo ranting about Kenya before taking out her frustrations on the housewife’s friend, Monyetta.

“That’s bulls***, who the f*** are you?” said Marlo about Kenya. “Stop being disrespectful with your broke a**. She feels like she can do what she wants.” “This is what this young lady does all the time, this old young lady,” she continued before arguing with Monyetta on an elevator. “I don’t know if you care because that’s your friend but it’s unfair to you.”

The argument then escalated further when Marlo told the friend of the show to “save that for Kenya,” and pulled a door closed behind her, directly in Monyetta’s face.

“Did she just slam the damn door in my face?” asked a stunned Monyetta.

Marlo played coy in a confessional about what happened and said she might have tried to slam it, “but the door was heavy. ”

The door slam whether intentional or not, caused a commotion and an upset Monyetta called Marlo out before the housewife stormed out of the hotel.

“She goes low everyday all day,” said Monyetta. “Run away. I’m classy, she’s a hot mess. She gon’ try to close the door in somebody face with force. Like girl, does she wanna go back to jail?!”

The door slam was discussed by fans, Drew Sidora, and Monyetta on Twitter.

Was it a heavy door or did Marlo slam on @MonyettaShaw ? #rhoa — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) June 5, 2023

She couldn’t start a fight with @KenyaMoore so @iheartMarlo tried me! SMH Slams a STEEL door in my face then runs outside

“say yo sh*t & run away per usual” Perfect…..on the street corner drinking is just where you belong! “CANNED” #rhoa — Monyetta Shaw-Carter (@MonyettaShaw) June 5, 2023

Regardless of the door being heavy or not. Marlo slammed that mf on Monyetta #RHOA pic.twitter.com/BWbDbHP9nE — Super Saiyan Rosè (@hakeem_shadi) June 5, 2023

One thing we can count on is Marlo and Sheree TELLING A LIE. Y’all know good and d@mn well Marlo tried to slam that door on Monyetta. 😑 #RHOA — Mental Health Influencer (@thewomanwhodigs) June 5, 2023

And on Sunday, Monyetta continued the conversation on Kandi’s “Speak On It” podcast.

