Love is in the air for RHOA’s cast, and Shereé Whitfield isn’t the only one coupled up. Kenya Moore may have found the “another Mr. Moore.”
The Head Twirler In Charge is moving on after her nasty divorce from Marc Daly. In addition to focusing on motherhood and bossing up, Kenya Moore is back in the dating game. The Sun reports that Kenya’s currently dating Israeli entrepreneur Roi Shlomo.
Find out about Kenya Moore’s mystery man Roi Shlomo and whether he’s “another Mr. Moore” after the flip!
Who Is Roi Shlomo?
Kenya must love a man in the kitchen because, like her ex Marc Daly, her next is a restauranteur. Roi started Kale Me Krazy in Atlanta in 2013. The superfood café exploded into a multimillion-dollar franchise. There are two dozen locations and counting, including another one opening soon in West Hollywood.
The 42-year-old built the frozen yogurt chain Yogli Mogli and sold the company in 2014. He also founded Aziza Restaurant & Lounge in the Turks & Caicos. Roi’s latest business venture is Kanvas Event Space in Atlanta.
Is Roi Shlomo The Next “Mr. Moore?”
RHOA fans got their first look at the handsome businessman in the season 15 trailer. Friend of the show, Monyetta Shaw, made the love connection between Kenya and her long-time friend Roi.
Kenya wasted no time in the preview, caressing Roi’s arm and saying, “You look sexy.” She giddily gushed to the cameras, “We might be looking at another Mr. Moore.” Fellow cast members laughed at the flirtatious vibes as he got to know the ladies.
Of course, the freshly plucked peach-bearer and Kenya’s eternal enemy Marlo Hampton couldn’t wait to rain on her parade. When she spotted Kenya FaceTiming Roi during a group dinner, Marlo bragged that she’s already been there and done that.
“Is that Roi? I went on a date with him before. He popped my cherry,” Marlo said.
Kenya gagged at the questionable confession, saying, “Sorry, there’s some bulls**t that got stuck in my throat.”
Kenya stood by her man in follow-up interviews about the upcoming season 15.
“It’s not true. It’s 100 percent not true. She makes up everything,” Kenya told ET. “You can’t believe a word that comes out of her mouth.”
See what Kenya Moore had to say about her romance with Roi Shlomo after the flip!
Kenya Moore Dishes On Her New Boo Roi Shlomo
In a recent interview with The Daily Dish, Kenya opened up about her new man. She shared that although things looked promising with Roi, he wasn’t a fan of her “Mr. Moore” joke.
“I don’t think he liked that comment too much. It was funny. It wasn’t serious, but yeah, I don’t think he liked it. But you know, he’s a businessman and he is very serious about everything he does. He’s very successful. So, you know, it took some time to warm up to that comment,” Kenya said.
Unlike her ex Marc, the man in Kenya’s life is present and supportive. Fans can expect to see more of Roi on RHOA, but the mom of one doesn’t want too much of a spotlight on the recent romance.
“I don’t want to focus too much on him, but I’d have to say that, for me, the guy in general that I am attracted to now is someone who is very supportive of what I do, not afraid to come around my friends, not afraid to help me in my business,” she said.
“Someone who’s just very confident. I think confidence is super key and [someone who is] just very comfortable in their own skin,” she added.
What Fans Can Look Forward To On RHOA Season 15
After 10 seasons on the franchise, Kenya joked that she’s ready for a pension. She’s also ready to open up about more of her personal life, including dating, parenthood, and bossing up.
“Season 15 Kenya is still trying to figure it out as a single mom, now not holding back on dating, not holding back on my personal life, and just going after every goal and dream that I can possibly have, and expanding on my business, which is like a passion of mine. And being able to show my daughter what it’s like to be a real boss.”
The season 15 preview revealed an epic showdown with Shereé’s boyfriend Martell Holt. Perpetual pot-stirrer Kenya claimed Martell was sliding in her DMs. When it comes to that tea, Kenya teased that “We’ll have to watch the show to see how that plays out.”
Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Sunday May 7 at 8/7 central on Bravo. Will you be watching?
