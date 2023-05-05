Find out about Kenya Moore’s mystery man Roi Shlomo and whether he’s “another Mr. Moore” after the flip!

The Head Twirler In Charge is moving on after her nasty divorce from Marc Daly . In addition to focusing on motherhood and bossing up, Kenya Moore is back in the dating game. The Sun reports that Kenya’s currently dating Israeli entrepreneur Roi Shlomo .

Love is in the air for RHOA’s cast, and Shereé Whitfield isn’t the only one coupled up. Kenya Moore may have found the “another Mr. Moore.”

Who Is Roi Shlomo?

Kenya must love a man in the kitchen because, like her ex Marc Daly, her next is a restauranteur. Roi started Kale Me Krazy in Atlanta in 2013. The superfood café exploded into a multimillion-dollar franchise. There are two dozen locations and counting, including another one opening soon in West Hollywood.

The 42-year-old built the frozen yogurt chain Yogli Mogli and sold the company in 2014. He also founded Aziza Restaurant & Lounge in the Turks & Caicos. Roi’s latest business venture is Kanvas Event Space in Atlanta.

Is Roi Shlomo The Next “Mr. Moore?”

RHOA fans got their first look at the handsome businessman in the season 15 trailer. Friend of the show, Monyetta Shaw, made the love connection between Kenya and her long-time friend Roi.

Kenya wasted no time in the preview, caressing Roi’s arm and saying, “You look sexy.” She giddily gushed to the cameras, “We might be looking at another Mr. Moore.” Fellow cast members laughed at the flirtatious vibes as he got to know the ladies.

Of course, the freshly plucked peach-bearer and Kenya’s eternal enemy Marlo Hampton couldn’t wait to rain on her parade. When she spotted Kenya FaceTiming Roi during a group dinner, Marlo bragged that she’s already been there and done that.

“Is that Roi? I went on a date with him before. He popped my cherry,” Marlo said. Kenya gagged at the questionable confession, saying, “Sorry, there’s some bulls**t that got stuck in my throat.”

Kenya stood by her man in follow-up interviews about the upcoming season 15.

“It’s not true. It’s 100 percent not true. She makes up everything,” Kenya told ET. “You can’t believe a word that comes out of her mouth.”

See what Kenya Moore had to say about her romance with Roi Shlomo after the flip!