Two BET+ stars are preparing to tie the knot and apparently getting steamy at a co-ed bachelorette party.

KJ Smith of Tyler Perry’s Sistas recently got a sexy surprise from her hubby to be Skyh Alvester Black of Tyler Perry’s All The Queens Men.

The actress celebrated her impending nuptials at Sound Atlanta for her “Smith To Black, The Black Experience” party hosted by All The Queens Men actress/media maven Rashan Ali.

Clad in all-white with her exquisite abs on full display,

Smith was joined by her Sistas costars Novi Brown, Mignon Von, as well as Eva Marcille and Tyler’s Perry’s Zatima stars, Crystal Renee Haslett, Devale Ellis and Nzinga Imani.

During the bash, Sky surprised his bride-to-be with a sexy strip tease straight out of his All The Queens Men training…

and the actress gushed about the moment on Twitter.

She also revealed that she was supposed to do a sexy dance for her man, but he turned the tables on her.

WELP! Guess their wedding will be extra lit.

Looks like a good time was clearly had by all.

Congrats to the happy couple!

What do YOU think about the Blacks’ co-ed bachelorette bash?