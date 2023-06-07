Bossip Video

Azealia Banks has an…interesting…take on the death of former Wild ‘n Out star Jacky Oh.

Back in 2018, Azealia Banks appeared on Wild ‘n Out, where she was brought to tears by the jokes of one of the show’s longtime cast members, DC Young Fly.

Everyone knows just how much Banks likes to talk ish online, so the fact that she resorted to crying the second someone gave her a taste of her own medicine was a shock to the world. After the show aired, the rapper insisted that the reason she was brought to tears was because DC told jokes poking fun at her complexion, while the comedian said he simply cracked jokes about her braces. Whatever the case, Azealia went off on him all over social media for days after the incident, and now, it she’s making it clear that she never got over that pain.

Jacky Oh, who shares three children with DC Young Fly, passed away unexpectedly last month. In response to her death, Azealia Banks took to Instagram to insinuate that her passing was some sort of karma for the jokes DC made about her all those years aho.

“Damn, DC Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hated of self as jokes pointed at women’s beauty, Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin,” Banks began in an Instagram Story. “Say what you want about my tears. They were pure tears of rage. And not at all a sign of weakness. Because in the end…I won.” She continued, “I’m happy I cried and moved on. That Jack o girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself. And the nerve of DC to call such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks…ugly on National television while a bunch of black people laughed.” “And ironically,” Azealia continued, “Dead at 32 on my 32nd birthday, May 31st 2023 in Miami, FL. You n**** are going to learn to stop f***ing with me.”

Banks went on to talk about just how much that episode affected her, saying all of the negative press from Wild ‘n Out derailed her success, musically.

