Cardi B. turned up on the Summer Jam stage Sunday with Latto and GloRilla, and shut down rumors about shading Ice Spice.

The Bronx baddie closed out the show in her hometown of NYC with an epic performance. The USB arena crowd chanted Cardi’s name before she hit the stage and blessed them with more rap divas. In addition to running through her hit songs and features, Cardi shared the stage with her recent collaborators.

The crowd chanting Cardi Bs name prior to her summer jam set 😍🔥 !pic.twitter.com/eYV1MXAqOD — ًََ (@LAVISHSZN_) June 5, 2023

Congenial Cardi kept up the big sis energy by sharing the spotlight with her fellow female rappers. She brought out Latto to hit the stage for the first time with their new single “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

The ultra-quotable song already took over social media. Now clips of the duo’s live debut have everybody talking. Rip them out the plastic, the performance is brand new!

Cardi B and Latto performing their new song ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ at Summer Jam tonight. 😍 pic.twitter.com/eK3w0ip8J5 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 5, 2023

Both rappers made the crowd go wild with their twerktastic skills. Cardi flexed the sexy arch she perfected to Invasion of Privacy’s “She Bad.”

One thing about Cardi, it’s gone move every time 😍😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/qShhNi2Ils — BAVY (@itsbavy) June 5, 2023

The set was full of more surprises. She had a second special guest for another fan-favorite collaboration. Cardi set the stage on fire when GloRilla pulled up for their beloved hit “Tomorrow 2.”

Cardi B performing ‘Tomorrow 2’ with GloRilla at Summer Jam 😍 pic.twitter.com/9irW2MUnNY — CardiTune👑 (@CARDlTUNE) June 5, 2023

The generous girls’ girl showed more love to ladies in the industry. She shouted out Blueface’s pregnant baby mama Chrisean Rock before rapping her verses from the “Thottiana.”

Cardi shouted out Chrisean before performing her verse on “Thotiana”. She gone always stand with women. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dFPdG9AEvK — BAVY (@itsbavy) June 5, 2023

The fact that chrisean is getting support from black women just shows that she has a nest for her and her child. Hope she realizes that. https://t.co/0ipsX3AyMI — Princess🌷 (@princessofhtx_) June 4, 2023

Cardi also held it down for Normani on their 2021 song “Wild Side.”

Cardi's love for Normani is amazing 💖 pic.twitter.com/Z9gXwHLNWk — James (@jam3swin) June 5, 2023

Despite showing love to the ladies all night, internet comments accused Cardi of taking a shot at another rapper.

