Cardi B. turned up on the Summer Jam stage Sunday with Latto and GloRilla, and shut down rumors about shading Ice Spice.
The Bronx baddie closed out the show in her hometown of NYC with an epic performance. The USB arena crowd chanted Cardi’s name before she hit the stage and blessed them with more rap divas. In addition to running through her hit songs and features, Cardi shared the stage with her recent collaborators.
The crowd chanting Cardi Bs name prior to her summer jam set 😍🔥 !pic.twitter.com/eYV1MXAqOD
Ladies First: Cardi B. Performs With Latto And GloRilla, Shows Love To Chrisean At Summer Jam
Congenial Cardi kept up the big sis energy by sharing the spotlight with her fellow female rappers. She brought out Latto to hit the stage for the first time with their new single “Put It On Da Floor Again.”
THE CROWD?? OMFG @Latto @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/ES2E8SPxO4
The ultra-quotable song already took over social media. Now clips of the duo’s live debut have everybody talking. Rip them out the plastic, the performance is brand new!
Cardi B and Latto performing their new song ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ at Summer Jam tonight. 😍 pic.twitter.com/eK3w0ip8J5
Both rappers made the crowd go wild with their twerktastic skills. Cardi flexed the sexy arch she perfected to Invasion of Privacy’s “She Bad.”
One thing about Cardi, it’s gone move every time 😍😮💨 pic.twitter.com/qShhNi2Ils
The set was full of more surprises. She had a second special guest for another fan-favorite collaboration. Cardi set the stage on fire when GloRilla pulled up for their beloved hit “Tomorrow 2.”
Cardi B performing ‘Tomorrow 2’ with GloRilla at Summer Jam 😍 pic.twitter.com/9irW2MUnNY
The generous girls’ girl showed more love to ladies in the industry. She shouted out Blueface’s pregnant baby mama Chrisean Rock before rapping her verses from the “Thottiana.”
Cardi shouted out Chrisean before performing her verse on “Thotiana”. She gone always stand with women. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dFPdG9AEvK
The fact that chrisean is getting support from black women just shows that she has a nest for her and her child. Hope she realizes that. https://t.co/0ipsX3AyMI
Cardi also held it down for Normani on their 2021 song “Wild Side.”
Cardi's love for Normani is amazing 💖 pic.twitter.com/Z9gXwHLNWk
Despite showing love to the ladies all night, internet comments accused Cardi of taking a shot at another rapper.
See why fans suspected Ice Spice shade during Cardi B.’s Summer Jam set after the flip!
An Animated Red Head’s Cameo During Cardi B.’s Summer Jam Set Sparked Ice Spice Diss Rumors
Fans suspected part of Cardi B.’s performance was an elaborate sneak diss at rising star Ice Spice. At Summer Jam, the 30-year-old introduced a new opening to “Tomorrow 2” with a sample of “Tomorrow” from the Annie musical.
The cute, creative reference quickly became a clue for internet detectives. The song opening included an animated backdrop with a twerking ginger dressed in red. Comments online clocked a resemblance to Ice Spice’s signature red fro and pose.
The bitch weird pic.twitter.com/mSzzlNycWH
They even noted that the “Munch” rapper wore a similar red outfit in a video singing along to “Tomorrow 2.”
cardi b putting a caricature of ice spice on her set in the same outfit she wore on a ig story when she was rapping tomorrow 2 and singing annie before transitioning into tomorrow 2… shading a girl that showed nothing but love to you. pic.twitter.com/gG6QwxQkOU
There’s just enough overlap for thousands of people to have already run with this narrative, but there’s no hate here.
See Cardi and the animator Shaun Harrison shut down the rumored Ice Spice diss after the flip!
Cardi B. Shut Speculation About Ice Spice Shade At Summer Jam: “Cut The Bullsh*t”
Although Cardi B. is happy to share the Summer Jam stage, she refuses to go on the proverbial Summer Jam screen over fake beef. The McDonald’s ambassador hasn’t been beefing with anyone for months except Tasha K.
Cardi B with a message! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/oN2BkCkaHC
Cardi talked about the performance and the “messy” speculation about Ice Spice on Instagram Live.
“For y’all motherf*ckers that’s on Twitter trying to be messy, please cut the bullsh*t. That’s not me,” Cardi said to her haters and instigators.
“Y’all been wanting me to be messy all day. Y’all wanted me to be messy on the song. Nah! Please, come on, now. Cut the bullsh*t. Get a mop. Y’all being too messy. Y’all being annoying.”
Despite the convincing coincidences, Twitter detectives can put their tin foil hats, conspiracies, and pitchforks away. It was an obvious reference to little orphan Annie from the legendary musical.
The animator Shaun Harrison confirmed that the cartoon is a grown-up version of “blue-eyed Annie.”
“Not me waking up to y’all saying my visuals for Cardi B’s Tomorrow was shade to Ice Spice,” Harrison tweeted and deleted on Monday. “I knew the uncultured would think the blue eyed Annie was Ice Spice but the sheer reach you have to do should have y’all at the chiropractor’s soon…”
Not me waking up to y’all saying my visuals for Cardi B’s Tomorrow was shade to Ice Spice, I knew the uncultured would think the blue eyed Annie was Ice Spice but the sheer reach you have to do should have y’all at the chiropractor’s soon… pic.twitter.com/n9rlzYbcMO
He added some curves and familiar new moves, but you can’t miss that the hair, outfit, and skyline came from the original.
Despite efforts to drag Cardi into more drama, Cardi and Ice Spice have shown love to each other online and in person. Many expected more mess after Ice Spice collaborated with Cardi’s rap rival Nicki Minaj on the “Princess Diana” remix.
However, Cardi lets it be known directly when she feels some type of way. The theory about Cardi holding a grudge against Ice Spice for a Nicki collab is indeed a reach. It didn’t stop her and Megan Thee Stallion from taking over 2020 with W.A.P. after Nicki did “Hot Girl Summer” with Meg.
What did you think of Cardi B.’s Summer Jam performance with Latto and GloRilla? Who do you want to see Cardi collaborate with next?
