Spring has sprung and so is Drizzy! Drake recently seemed to confirm the rumors of dating his “Search & Rescue” cover girl Lilah Pi with a romantic birthday post.
After months of speculation, the Certified Lover Boy struck again and let the world know the singer is more than just arm candy and is indeed his tanned ting.
He took to Instagram to reveal just how special Lilah is to him, calling the 25-year-old his “heart” and “confidant.”
Even if you don’t recognize Lilah’s name, you’ve seen her behind the helmet on Drake’s “Search & Rescue” cover art.
“‘Search & Rescue’ by Drake”
Many initially guessed that the mystery woman was Kim Kardashian. The look-alike seemed intentional, considering that he sampled Kim’s voice from The Kardashians while beefing with her ex Kanye West. Despite the famously familiar face, Drake gushed that Lilah is “impossible to duplicate.”
“More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate. My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi. happy birthday,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Stories with a picture of Lilah in an underboob-baring halter top.
Drake also shouted out his boo on a feature for J Hus’ new song, “Who Told You.” On the collaboration released Thursday, he sang, “So Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry.”
Lilah reposted the birthday wish on her stories with the caption “4L” with pink heart emojis.
Who is Lilah Pi, and why are her comments full of “blackfishing” allegations? Find out more after the flip!
Lilah Pi Is A British Singer And Artist
A quick glance at Lilah’s Instagram, one of the few places you’ll find her online, reveals there’s more to this baddie than meets the eye. In addition to her stunning candids and modeling pics, she’s also a singer and visual artist.
In 2021, Lilah released her debut EP Atlantis. In an interview with Clash, she called the mysterious and meditative project “therapy” during the pandemic. As the title suggests, she wants the trippy tracks to take listeners to another world.
“I’m very much interested in how psychedelic music can open our minds and take us on a journey. I want the effect of listening to my music to be the same effect as if you were taking in a psychedelic itself and going to another world. I love the idea of that so much,” she explained.
The 25-year-old uses Instagram for a mood board as much as thirst traps. When she’s not in the studio or behind the camera, Lilah is a part-time painter.
However, it’s not Lilah’s art that has IG users zooming in and speculating on her pictures.
Bamboozled By Baby Hair? Social Media Comments Accuse Lilah Pi Of “Blackfishing”
Lilah describes herself as an “enigma,” which is fitting for all the questions about her background. We know Drizzy spreads his love to all races. As his affection brings new attention to her account, fans wonder if she’s riding the ridiculous wave of “blackfishing.”
When social media users got a good look at Lilah’s helmet-free face, many thought the bronzed baddie also looked like another celebrity influencer.
“‘Impossible to duplicate'” okay Jordyn Woods happy Birthday girl,” someone joked in the comments.
So it was a bit shocking to scroll back and get a closer look at Lilah’s parents.
“Why you delete the comment asking if you white? Lmfao,” one observant IG user asked.
“She’s really black fishing . Scroll all the way [down], and you’ll see that she’s white asf,” a reply added.
The more social media sleuths looked through Lilah’s pictures, the more they had to say about her misleading melanin.
“The fact that this is a pure bred Caucasian woman is taking me,” someone wrote on The Neighborhood Talk’s post about Drake’s brithday message.
“Both her parents are white. I know random of me to say that but it’s wild how all these white women are able to look mixedish,” another comment said.
The further back you go on Lilah’s account, the more she does look like her blonde, blue-eyed mom. Based on Drake’s own mother and baby mama Sophie Brussaux, another IG user noted that Lilah is very on-brand for the “In My Feelings” rapper:
“His mama is white OF COURSE he’s gonna be with a white girl…he sing about BBW’s to appease his target audience….how y’all keep missing that?”
Welp, Lilah looks good in all shades, but questions about Drake’s tanned ting will only continue as we see more of them together.
Do you look forward to seeing more of Drake and Lilah Pi coupled up? Do you think Lilah Pi is blackfishing?
