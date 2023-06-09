Spring has sprung and so is Drizzy! Drake recently seemed to confirm the rumors of dating his “Search & Rescue” cover girl Lilah Pi with a romantic birthday post.

After months of speculation, the Certified Lover Boy struck again and let the world know the singer is more than just arm candy and is indeed his tanned ting.

He took to Instagram to reveal just how special Lilah is to him, calling the 25-year-old his “heart” and “confidant.”

Even if you don’t recognize Lilah’s name, you’ve seen her behind the helmet on Drake’s “Search & Rescue” cover art.

“‘Search & Rescue’ by Drake” Drake contemplates settling down in “Search & Rescue.”https://t.co/VsWitY22M5 pic.twitter.com/vqn2OfB6J9 — the JF blog (@thejfblog) June 1, 2023

Many initially guessed that the mystery woman was Kim Kardashian. The look-alike seemed intentional, considering that he sampled Kim’s voice from The Kardashians while beefing with her ex Kanye West. Despite the famously familiar face, Drake gushed that Lilah is “impossible to duplicate.”

“More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate. My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi. happy birthday,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Stories with a picture of Lilah in an underboob-baring halter top.

Drake also shouted out his boo on a feature for J Hus’ new song, “Who Told You.” On the collaboration released Thursday, he sang, “So Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry.”

Lilah reposted the birthday wish on her stories with the caption “4L” with pink heart emojis.

Who TF IS LILAH PI and how long has she been with my man Drake? pic.twitter.com/NoGfyvwPR2 — Tatianna (@TatiannaNicole1) June 8, 2023

